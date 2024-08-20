Doug Armstrong: “I would have made hostile offer sheets even if my mother had been GM”.

This summer, the Oilers had to find a new general manager when Ken Holland decided to leave the team. The good news was that the new GM would be able to take advantage of a team packed with talent. The bad news was that the new GM, Stan Bowman, had a bad reputation.

Bowman, who had been implicated in the Kyle Beach affair in Chicago, didn’t have the anticipated fan support upon his arrival. In fact, many feel that even other NHL general managers have little respect for him.

On August 13, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made the decision to submit an offer sheet to two Oilers players : Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

It was clear to many: Armstrong wanted to shoot an arrow in the direction of Edmonton’s controversial general manager.

Except that the Blues GM had no such thoughts in mind when he submitted the offer sheets. At least, that’s what he told Lou Korac, who covers Blues activities for NHL.com.

Armstrong on offer sheets: “This is a tool that I think everyone uses & should use. I think it was reported that I wouldn’t have done this to Kenny Holland. That’s the furthest thing from the truth. Quite honestly, I’d do it to my mother if she was managing the Oilers.” #stlblues – Lou Korac (@lkorac10) August 20, 2024

“I would have made hostile offer sheets even if my mother had been GM.” – Doug Armstrong

In his own words, Armstrong had no intention of throwing an arrow in Bowman’s direction. All he saw were two available players who could become good assets for the Blues.

In fact, Armstrong explained that offer sheets should be used more often.

You can’t blame Armstrong for what he did. He added Broberg, who was drafted eighth overall in 2019 and is still in development. Holloway was also a first-round pick (14th in 2020) and has shown great things in his first two NHL seasons.

Broberg’s new contract may seem a little intense, averaging around $4.58 million on the payroll for two years, but it’s still a good way to go out and get your hands on a young player with potential, especially when the team can afford to add a few dollars to its payroll (unlike the Oilers).

The same goes for Holloway, who has earned himself a contract that will add some $2.29 million to the Blues’ payroll for just two years.

In two seasons’ time, Armstrong will be able to reassess the situation with new contracts that should be adequate for both players. All that matters to him now is that he has managed to get his hands on two young players with potential.

