Columbus: Jordan Harris to reunite with Ivan Provorov (whom he had “criticized” in the past)

Since yesterday, there’s been a lot of talk about the deal that brought Patrik Laine to Montreal. Of course, there’s a lot of talk about Laine, but we mustn’t forget Jordan Harris.

He may no longer really have a place on the Habs blue line, but he’s still a product of the Montreal organization and a quality young defenseman.

Naturally, Columbus is delighted to have acquired Harris. Don Waddell, in conversation with Jean-François Chaumont (NHL.com), noted that he likes the potential and versatility of the defenseman, who can play both left and right.

However, he’s not ready to guarantee him a regular spot on his roster: Harris will have to arrive in Columbus and compete with the young defensemen in town for a spot.

Jordan Harris is looking forward to writing a new chapter in Columbus, but his heart is heavy at the thought of leaving Montreal. “I’ll always have fond memories. It wasn’t just a hockey team, it was the Montreal Canadiens. “https://t.co/NFCebhfvXA – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) August 20, 2024

Interestingly, Waddell confirmed that Trevor Timmins played a role in the deal. Timmins is very close to the defenseman, and after recruiting him in Montreal, he pushed to bring him to Columbus.

So it’s with the Blue Jackets that the now ex-Habs will continue his career. The situation on the club’s blue line has pushed Harris towards the exit, and in so doing, it has pushed one of the dressing room’s finest personalities away from Montreal.

In the past, Harris has never been afraid to tackle social issues. For example, he spoke to Simon-Olivier Lorange (La Presse) when players began refusing to wear jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ movement.

He didn’t particularly like seeing Ivan Provorov, who was with the Flyers at the time, do just that. Now, in Columbus, he’ll be reunited with Timmins… but he’ll also be reunited with Provorov, who is now with the Blue Jackets.

Jordan Harris: Really good dude. Nice to see him step up and say something. Nice to see it coming from a rookie in a sport that tells them in more ways than one conform, too. https://t.co/PYmv7FwLSi pic.twitter.com/SPw9Yv5Ld3 – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) February 6, 2023

Of course, it’s safe to assume that both guys will handle everything professionally. They’re probably capable of sorting things out, and Harris’ “criticism” of Provorov’s gesture wasn’t necessarily personal.

He clearly doesn’t share the Russian’s beliefs, but he didn’t call him any names either.

That said, it’s special to see the two guys now together in the same formation. It remains to be seen whether Harris can carve out a regular position and join Provorov there.

In Overtime

– Nate Thompson sees Patrik Laine scoring at least 31 goals this season.

I’d definitely say over this year. This trade is the most intriguing to me. Combination of young talent and Marty St. Louis as the coach. 3rd times a charm maybe https://t.co/HQti627uZm – Nate Thompson (@NateThompson44) August 20, 2024

– Indeed.

no one is going to remember :

– your salary

– how busy you are

– how many hours you worked people will remember :

– slaf’s first NHL goal

– his face afterwards#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/21gMtzyLQp – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 20, 2024

– Notice to interested parties.

Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle, Alex Newhook & Juraj Slafkovsky will each get their own Bobblehead Nights this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/LI6TTv0QEd – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024

– Oilers final week recap.

Full outcome of Edmonton’s transactions this week: To Edmonton:

– Vasili Podkolzin

– Ty Emberson

– Paul Fischer

– 2nd round pick in 2025

– 3rd round pick in 2025

– 3rd round pick in 2028

– +6.2m in cap space From Edmonton:

– Cody Ceci

– Philip Broberg

– Dylan Holloway

– 3rd… pic.twitter.com/v3YhWMaNKJ – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 20, 2024

– For once there’s something good about the Rockies, it’s worth talking about.