Patrik Laine story: Pascal Vincent had protected his player (and taken the heat)

Patrik Laine is now a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

Can he get back on track here? That’s obviously the gamble the Habs’ management took after talking to many people who know the former second overall pick well.

We know that Martin St-Louis, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes had the chance to talk to him in the last few days, but it’s also clear that many people were consulted on this one.

Among them, we have to believe that Pascal Vincent was consulted.

Although Kent Hughes refused to say whether his coach in Laval was questioned, it’s impossible (to me, at least) that a guy who knows him from his years in Manitoba and Ohio wasn’t consulted.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge, but here’s what coach Pascal Vincent had to say about Patrik Laine in September 2023: “If Patrik wanted to be a goalie, he’d be a good goalie in the NHL. He’s so talented, it’s not even funny.” – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) August 19, 2024

And I imagine that if Vincent had been really negative about him, Hughes would have backed off. I can only imagine.But obviously, from what we understand, we can forget the rumors about an ugly relationship between Laine and Vincent, who admires the talent of the Finnish-born player.Why do I say this?Because according to what Maxime Truman reported, there are details to add to the famous story from last year, when Vincent decided to leave Laine out of a game.

According to Truman, Vincent gave his player the day off, because he wasn’t feeling it. So it’s not because he wanted to leave him out just to leave him out.

I’m told that when he benched Laine last season, Pascal Vincent gave the offence to the player who wasn’t feeling it, while taking the heat on his shoulders. Now we have Laine, but we also have an interesting coach in Laval. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 19, 2024

And obviously, circumstances would have meant that Vincent agreed to take the heat off his back rather than impose it on his player.

Was Laine, who didn’t have it easy in the dressing room in Winnipeg and Columbus, more a victim of circumstance? On this Tuesday in August, it’s fair to ask.

We’ll see what happens this season in Quebec.

