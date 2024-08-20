Oilers decide not to match two hostile offer sheets

Have you forgotten about the Edmonton offer sheet with all that happened yesterday in Montreal?

The Oilers had until today to match the two offers made by the Blues… And the whole thing has been the talk of the town over the past week.

The offer for Broberg is for two years at a salary of $4,580,917 per season. The offer for Holloway is for two years at a salary of $2,290,457 per season.The matter is settled: the Oilers have decided not to match the two offers.This means that Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg are officially part of the St. Louis Blues organization:

The compensation is as follows: for Broberg, the Oilers get their hands on a second-round pick, and they also receive a third-round pick for Holloway’s lost services.

It’s probably the salary flexibility in Edmonton that has both guys in St. Louis now.

For the Oilers, it’s mainly the second year of both offers that’s the problem… Because next summer, Evan Bouchard AND Leon Draisaitl will have to sign a new deal.

After all, Bouchard has established himself as one of the best defensemen in the National League, and his current salary is $3.9 million per season. He’ll be getting a significant pay rise, and we know that Draisaitl’s next contract will also be very expensive…

Note that in Edmonton, the original offer for Broberg was for two years… at a salary of $1.1 M per season.

No one can blame him for signing such an expensive contract in St. Louis, so :

