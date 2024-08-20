Skip to content
Jordan Harris can count on David Savard’s advice after being traded to Columbus

Jordan Harris can count on David Savard’s advice after being traded to Columbus
Credit: Getty Images
When he arrived in Montreal from Northeastern, we knew Jordan Harris had potential.

He didn’t have to go through the AHL to establish himself as an NHL defenseman, which puts a premium on his talent.

But since his arrival in town, we’ve come to know a smart kid on and off the ice.

He was involved in the community, and many people appreciated his humility.

A host of journalists took to Twitter to wish him well, not least because he’s a good person in everyday life.

And that’s worth mentioning:

Transactions are part of the game.

The National League is a business… And even though it’s a bummer to see a beloved player like him leave, the Habs managed to move forward with their plan by getting their hands on a quality player, and that’s what counts at the end of the day.

For his part, Harris will have the opportunity to take on a new challenge.

All in all, it’s a big change in his life, and in this respect, he has received some advice from one of his former teammates who was traded in the past and who also played in Columbus.

You’ll understand that I’m talking about David Savard.

True to form, the veteran Québécois thought it would be useful to have a chat with Harris after yesterday’s trade to tell him about his new organization.

After all, Savard played the first 10 seasons of his career in a Blue Jackets uniform, and he’s the perfect guy to give him a snapshot of what’s going on in Ohio.

In Columbus, a few players took the time to welcome the young defenseman.

Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson are among them:

It must be comforting for Harris to know what he’s getting into.

And he can thank David Savard for that.

But to know that David Savard, who is the daddy of the group and seen as the undisputed leader, wanted to talk to him even after the deal, also shows that Jordan Harris was a well-liked guy in the dressing room.

No one twisted Savard’s arm to come to the aid of a young defenseman leaving the organization: the Québécois had his reasons for doing so, and that explains a lot.

In the end, I think we can all wish Jordan Harris the best of luck in Columbus, because he’s done some great things in his time here.

Now… it’s up to him to impress his new managers and prove that he deserves an important role in the Jackets’ line-up.

He’ll have to battle with good left-wing defensemen in Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov if he’s to get good minutes :

(Credit: Daily Faceoff)

