Macklin Celebrini: his coach is already talking about him as a future captain

The San Jose Sharks hit the jackpot this summer during the NHL amateur draft.With the first-ever overall pick, San Jose acquired Macklin Celebrini to solidify its future center line, who will join Will Smith.

With Celebrini and Smith as the “one-two punch” at center, it’s safe to say the Sharks are in the driver’s seat.

Smith seems to be brimming with talent, to the point where he arguably has the greater raw talent of the two.

On the other hand, there’s no doubt that Celebrini is the better prospect overall, having demonstrated not only his defensive efficiency, but also his leadership.

He shows so much leadership quality that new Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky is already praising Celebrini for it, even though he hasn’t played a single professional game.

“He’s so motivated. I think sometimes we’ll have to slow him down just because he continually wants to go. He’s a super competitive, self-sufficient kid, which is very rare these days, especially at his age.” – Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, who took over from David Quinn on June 13 following the latter’s dismissal, wasn’t afraid to praise his skills.

The NHL’s youngest coach (36) was present at the South Carolina Stingrays Fan Fest. He took the opportunity to answer a few questions from the media, and NHL.com ‘s Tom Gulitti put together an excellent piece.

Warsofsky is definitely excited about the prospect of managing a guy like Celebrini, and with good reason.

Warsofsky said he won’t be wearing a letter on his sweater this season, but he’ll still be a leader for the club this year.

“I think he’s the one who determines how we should play and what system we want to play with, he’s a leader in that area. He’ll be a guy who won’t be wearing a letter (this season), but he’ll lead our team like he has from such a young age.” – Ryan Warsofsky

Celebrini knows that the NHL is a man’s league, with some very physically strong players, but he feels ready to perform in the Bettman circuit

To help develop these two forward gems, general manager Mike Grier has added some interesting veterans to his roster.Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg both signed as free agents this summer, while Barclay Goodrow was claimed in the waivers.This will be a homecoming for Goodrow, who began his pro career with the Sharks.In addition, Grier acquired Jake Walman in a trade to free up payroll with the Detroit Red Wings.Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars) and Carl Grundstrom (Los Angeles Kings) were also acquired by trade this summer.Although the Sharks are unlikely to make the playoffs, with all of these acquisitions joining Celebrini and Smith, San Jose will be a force to be reckoned with.By adding another top defensive prospect (ideally right-handed, to go with Sam Dickinson) and a #1 goalie, the Sharks will be in business in no time.

