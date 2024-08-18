Vasily Podkolzin in Edmonton: what impact on hostile offers?

The Edmonton Oilers have been in trouble since last Tuesday.

Edmonton needs to make room on the payroll to match the Blues’ two hostile offers, if they’re willing.

On this Sunday evening, Stan Bowman decided to make a move, but not to make room under the salary cap.

Instead, he decided to acquire Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for the Ottawa Senators’ 4ᵉ round pick in 2025.

Remember that Podkolzin is the 10ᵉ total pick of the 2019 auction.

TRADE The #Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from Vancouver in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick that was originally acquired from Ottawa.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/kS8aHMDpOl – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 18, 2024

Although Podkolzin doesn’t command a hefty salary (2 x $1M), it says a lot about young forward Holloway’s future in Edmonton.

This acquisition suggests that the Oilers wanted at least a cushion if they are unable to match the Blues’ offer for Holloway.

However, if we look at the site’s list of contracts, we see that the contracts awarded to Holloway and Broberg by St. Louis are counted against the payroll.

This would take away exactly $6,871,374 if the two players finally go to St. Louis. On the other hand, there would still be nearly $1.5 million to free up to meet salary standards for next season.

Although Holloway’s departure for St. Louis seems more certain, Broberg would be a good loss to the Oilers’ defensive brigade.

Will they be tempted to acquire another young left-handed defenseman rather than make room for Broberg?At this point, the Montreal Canadiens could be an ideal target for the Oilers, with the array of (mostly left-handed) defensemen in the organization.

A guy like Jordan Harris could interest Bowman, if he doesn’t want to pay too much.

On the other hand, Kent Hughes would get the short end of the stick in this situation. He could ask for a higher return than Harris is actually worth.

Podkolzin accumulated 35 points in 137 NHL games. He’s been shuttling back and forth between the NHL and the AHL for the past few years, but this breath of fresh air could help him find his feet again.

Overtime

– This is going to be scary.

Avalanche lines with Landeskog back in: Drouin-Mackinnon-Rantanen

Landeskog-Mittelstadt-Kovalenko

Lehkonen-Colton-O’Connor

Wood-Wagner-Kiviranta Toews-Makar

Girard-Manson

Brannstrom-Kylington Georgiev

Annunen Do people realize how easily this team could get back to 2022 form? pic.twitter.com/vKZKY17Nm1 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) August 18, 2024

– Ilya Kovalchuk is still very strong physically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

– Well.

Childhood classmates + champions Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum threw out the first pitch together at today’s @Cardinals game (via @BallySportsMW)pic.twitter.com/NrMHReCrlD – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 18, 2024

– Read more.