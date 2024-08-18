Skip to content
“There is a small chance that P.K. Subban will enter the Hall of Fame”

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Getty Images
In Montreal, P.K. Subban is known as a good offensive defenseman. The Norris Trophy winner was a crowd favorite because he was electrifying.

He wasn’t exactly the most responsible defensively, but at least he contributed offensively.

All in all, Subban had a fine career… but for many, we’re not necessarily talking about a Hall of Fame career.

Except that some are a little more optimistic in that regard. In a recent article by Sean McIndoe (The Athletic), a reader asked if Subban would join the group of Norris Trophy winners who never made it into the Hall…

And the journalist didn’t exactly close the door:

It should be pointed out that McIndoe notes that he doesn’t think Subban will enter the Hall of Fame. That said, his Norris Trophy helps his candidacy, as do the two other seasons in which he’s been a finalist.

Because, in fact, if we remove the players who are not (yet) eligible for the Hall of Fame, we can see that, historically, only one player has won a Norris Trophy without entering the Hall: Randy Carlyle.

His multiple seasons as a finalist mean that some voters might prefer his candidacy to that of a guy like Mark Giordano, for example. The latter has won the Norris, but he hasn’t had any other seasons where he’s been a finalist.

If Giordano enters, it may be in recognition of his illustrious career as a player who was never drafted… but then again, that’s not the most likely scenario.

We know that Shea Weber, who was traded for Subban, was inducted into the Hall earlier this year. It’s also likely that Carey Price, who has been the rainmaker with Subban in Montreal, has a serious chance of getting in too.

All that remains to be seen is whether Subban will also be one of the chosen few… or whether he will join Carlyle in the group of Norris Trophy winners who have not been recognized by the Hall.

