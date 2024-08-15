Major League Hockey: LPHF women to participate in tryouts

Among other things, we learned that there will be 14 teams in the league for its first year of existence, that there will be games presented at the Verdun Auditorium for the Montreal team (but not at the Centre Vidéotron for the Quebec team) and that there will be a $30 million payroll for each of the circuit’s teams.

Now we have more info on how the teams will be built.The league has revealed that professional tryouts will be held in Toronto and Minneapolis for those interested in playing on the circuit.Originally, the league charged $450 CAD for those going to tryouts in Toronto and $375 US for those going to tryouts in Minneapolis.

MLH then changed the price to $325 CAD for tryouts in Toronto and $250 US for tryouts in Minneapolis, saying the money would be refunded… And then decided to cancel the tryouts that were scheduled for September 6 and 7 in Toronto and September 9 and 10 in Minneapolis.

Major League Hockey, which says it’s a billion-dollar startup 3×3 league, posted it’s charging players $450 CDN/$375 USD to try out. Within days, it changed the price and said money would be refunded, then cancelled the tryouts altogether. pic.twitter.com/liXPR5hXHb – Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) August 15, 2024

The new dates for the tryouts were announced on the website two days ago.

The tryouts will take place on October 28 and 29, but there’s no word yet on where.

That said, there’s one aspect that really catches our attention when we look at the photo published by the league: to take part in the tryouts, there’s a minimum experience requirement for those interested.

They must have played in the CHL, in the NCAA (divisions 1-3), in the ECHL, in the U SPORTS league… Or in the LPHF.

This means that tryouts will be open to women… Which would also mean, by extension, that the MLH would be a mixed league where men and women can compete :

This is interesting for women in MLH, especially in terms of salary.

The average salary for a woman playing in the women’s league is $74,000 CAD… And in MLH (Major League Hockey), remember that clubs will have $30M to spend on a line-up of 14 skaters.

What I’m saying is that this would be a great opportunity for a female player to make the jump to the MLH and earn more money annually.

On the other hand, women have been fighting for their own league for years.

The LPHF has been very successful since its inception, the women have gotten what they wanted… And maybe seeing a player leave the LPHF for the MLH would look bad to some people because of the effort that went into creating the women’s league.

Anyway.

With this project, we’re learning more every day.

It seems to be managed a bit strangely, and that’s why he’s a bit worried about the launch of the league.

To be continued…

Overtime

– Phew.

Courtois: Concerning Martinez, there’s a big gap between the man I had a discussion with before he signed and the man I have now. I trust the player before he betrays me #imfc #cfmtl – Hady Raphaël (@SoccerenFolie) August 15, 2024

– I like the idea!

What do you think? https://t.co/66BE3D8Tfw – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 15, 2024

– Nice.

In an interview with @PatLaprade, Michel Bergeron praised the work of Gilles Léger, who was behind the Stastny’s arrival in America! To listen to the full segment: https://t.co/H06ldVNetu pic.twitter.com/MD8hjy3cl6 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 15, 2024

– It’s crazy too…