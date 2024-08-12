Oliver Kylington no longer talks to his parents, who were at the root of his problems.Auteur: dmiller
For a year and a half, Oliver Kylington wasn’t much in the news. He wasn’t playing for the Flames, and he wasn’t in the news.
Why am I telling you all this about a guy who doesn’t necessarily get a lot of attention in Quebec? Because if he managed to get back into the game, it took some big changes in his life.
This player had to deal with mental health problems.https://t.co/FMnuwRWcNZ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 12, 2024
Obviously, he didn’t go into the details of what happened to bring it to this point. However, it’s safe to say that it was a heartbreaking choice.
I don’t need any more distractions in my life. – Oliver Kylington
The most important thing is that he feels better. After that, the fact that he’s made decisions to bring about change in his life (both personally and by signing with the Avalanche) will undoubtedly help him to change.
But it’s still big. Did his parents touch his money (like Jack Johnson) or are we talking about a lack of support for him, for example? Who knows.
