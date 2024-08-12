Oliver Kylington no longer talks to his parents, who were at the root of his problems.

For a year and a half, Oliver Kylington wasn’t much in the news. He wasn’t playing for the Flames, and he wasn’t in the news.

Last season, Kylington managed to make a comeback along the way. The Flames got 33 games out of him last season.And in the last few weeks, he signed with Colorado.

Why am I telling you all this about a guy who doesn’t necessarily get a lot of attention in Quebec? Because if he managed to get back into the game, it took some big changes in his life.

This player had to deal with mental health problems.https://t.co/FMnuwRWcNZ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 12, 2024

In fact, the Swede had been away from the game due to mental and psychological problems. To overcome these problems, he made a major decision.He cut ties with his parents.In fact, as he told Expressen, he came to the conclusion that his parents were at the root of his problems. So he cut all ties with them.

Obviously, he didn’t go into the details of what happened to bring it to this point. However, it’s safe to say that it was a heartbreaking choice.

I don’t need any more distractions in my life. – Oliver Kylington

After dealing with mental health problems, he feels good about it all and wants to concentrate on hockey.

The most important thing is that he feels better. After that, the fact that he’s made decisions to bring about change in his life (both personally and by signing with the Avalanche) will undoubtedly help him to change.

But it’s still big. Did his parents touch his money (like Jack Johnson) or are we talking about a lack of support for him, for example? Who knows.

