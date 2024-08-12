Skip to content
Andrei Markov would like to be a full-time coach

Andrei Markov is still a popular name in Montreal. He was an excellent defenseman and, along with P.K. Subban, he was entertaining. Of course, I’m talking about his exploits on the ice, because in front of the cameras…

Many fans couldn’t stomach the way his time in Montreal ended, as he never got to play his 1,000th game for the Habs.

His counter stopped at 990.

After his playing career (he ended up in the KHL), Markov became a coach – to the surprise of everyone who didn’t know the Russian could communicate.

He had two stints (Vityaz and Spartak) in Russia as an assistant, but it didn’t last long.

But does that mean he wouldn’t be open to a test that could be a little more full-time? After all, the main interested party, in an interview with Sergey Demidov (of the Responsable Gaming website), opened the door.

He said he was open to coaching full-time, but…

But the problem is, being a coach (whether head or assistant) takes time in a year. And as a family man, Markov doesn’t always have the time.

His oldest child may be an adult, but the fact remains that the former Canadiens defenseman has five children of his own, which takes up a lot of his time. His youngest child is only five years old.

Of course, it’s easy to make connections with the Habs (especially for Ivan Demidov, who would have someone to talk to in Russian French ), but that doesn’t mean Martin St-Louis would want an assistant on the power play… and it doesn’t mean he’d be the Habs’ choice either.

And who knows if Markov really wants to leave Russia like he did when he was young?

