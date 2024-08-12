Skip to content
News

It’s war between Linus Ullmark and Ilya Samsonov

 Auteur: mjohnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
It’s war between Linus Ullmark and Ilya Samsonov
Credit: Getty Images

A few days ago, the popular Instagram account NHL.discussion unveiled its list of the NHL’s top goalkeepers.

Ranked 10th: Linus Ullmark, the Senators’ new goalie.

And in the comments: Ilya Samsonov, the Golden Knights’ new goalie. Not too kind comments…

He didn’t write the first comment to congratulate a counterpart. No, the Russian doesn’t seem to hold Ullmark in very high esteem…

For what reasons, exactly? That’s what people were wondering… until…

Untila text by Michael Derosa published last June resurfaced. In his piece for The Hockey News, Derosa reported on Ullmark’s comments about Samsonov regarding the recent playoffs.

I was surprised that Toronto decided to keep Samsonov in goal for so long in the series (…) It looked like he (Joseph Woll) was much more in control against us. – Linus Ullmark

Presumably, Samsonov didn’t take kindly to such remarks and lashed out in the comments of an Instagram post…

Vegas and Ottawa face off on November 21, and we’re sure Samsonov has already circled the date in his calendar.

In Overtime

– Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield should start their own golf YouTube channel.

– “The Sharks didn’t have an NHL player last year”.

– He’s still hungry.

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content