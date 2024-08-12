It’s war between Linus Ullmark and Ilya Samsonov

A few days ago, the popular Instagram account NHL.discussion unveiled its list of the NHL’s top goalkeepers.

Ranked 10th: Linus Ullmark, the Senators’ new goalie.

And in the comments: Ilya Samsonov, the Golden Knights’ new goalie. Not too kind comments…

He didn’t write the first comment to congratulate a counterpart. No, the Russian doesn’t seem to hold Ullmark in very high esteem…

For what reasons, exactly? That’s what people were wondering… until…

Untila text by Michael Derosa published last June resurfaced. In his piece for The Hockey News, Derosa reported on Ullmark’s comments about Samsonov regarding the recent playoffs.

I was surprised that Toronto decided to keep Samsonov in goal for so long in the series (…) It looked like he (Joseph Woll) was much more in control against us. – Linus Ullmark

Presumably, Samsonov didn’t take kindly to such remarks and lashed out in the comments of an Instagram post…

Vegas and Ottawa face off on November 21, and we’re sure Samsonov has already circled the date in his calendar.

