Patrik Laine: little or no NHL interest

The most talked-about name this summer is clearly Finland’s Patrik Laine.

He spent most of the summer injured and on NHL assistance.

Today, we saw images of Patrik Laine in training, and it looks like he’s really back to 100%.

On the other hand, his general laziness combined with his situation isn’t attracting much interest from league executives.

The Finn asked for a trade a few months ago, and his GM, Don Waddell, seems to have agreed to offer him a change of scenery.

The Montreal Canadiens have often come up in trade rumors, as the club is looking to improve its top-6 and Laine is a logical candidate, if he doesn’t cost too much.

However, a guy like Laine, commanding a salary of $8.7 million a year for the next two seasons, doesn’t sit well with general managers.

Aaron Portzline, The Athletic ‘s reporter covering the Columbus Blue Jackets, recently confirmed that there’s really no interest in the maverick.

Can obviously change with one phone call, but sense is #CBJ aren’t getting much traction on trade talks involving Patrik Laine.

It is a quiet time across the NHL, of course. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) August 9, 2024

Of course, as Portzline mentions in his tweet, all that can change with one phone call.Columbus is probably hoping to trade Laine without having to withhold any of his salary, but despite the salary cap increase, GMs are reluctant.

Plus, it’s rare that a team will want to give a good return for a guy who’s had off-ice problems, was recently injured, is lazy and has a hefty salary.

The list goes on…

Waddell’s asking price must be too high for there to be little or no interest in him.

After all, Laine is extremely talented and can easily score forty goals a season.

He’s threaded the needle more than 200 times in 480 games, and he’s only 26.

He still has some good hockey to offer, that’s for sure, but what kind of Laine will the teams willing to acquire him get?

There are too many questions in his case, and if there isn’t an attractive salary deduction, Laine may not change his address.

Overtime

– Too bad…

The #CFMTL delivers another bland performance – on the road – and is eliminated from the Leagues Cup. Next game: in 15 days. https://t.co/C4yRp2gdSq – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 10, 2024

– Excellent question. Should the Canadian Olympic Association repatriate Summer McIntosh for the closing ceremony in Paris or reserve her to open the 2028 Olympics?

So, if you are the Canadian Olympic Association, do you fly Summer McIntosh back from Canada to carry the flag in the closing ceremonies or do you just write her name in ink as the opening ceremonies flag bearer for 2028? – Terry Jones (@byterryjones) August 10, 2024

– Great performance by Horowitz.

– Oufff.