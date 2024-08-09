Owen Protz was stunned by Michael Hage’s talent

Owen Protz isn’t the prospect with the most raw talent.

The Habs’ 4ᵉ round pick in the last draft is known for terrorizing opponents with his physicality.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound left-handed defenseman delivers checks galore.He played with Florian Xhekaj this season with the Brantford Bulldogs.

The young defenseman spoke with Grant McCagg and Shayne Gaumont for an episode of The Sick Podcast – Recrutes.

The full interview is candy, I strongly suggest you listen to it.

“The things I hope to be able to do are what I first thought of him.” – Owen Protz

One of the questions that caught my attention concerned another Habs pick in 2024: Michael Hage.McCagg asked the following question: What were your first impressions of Michael Hage when you saw him play?He went on to say that he has a lot of talent and really stands out when he has the puck.He had nothing but good things to say about Hage during his interview on the podcast His skills with the puck are incredible, as is his hockey IQ.

Let’s just say that the Habs really seem to have drafted a rare gem with the 21ᵉ overall pick in 2024,if what Protz had to say is anything to go by.

The man inspired by the dangerous Scott Stevens began his junior career with the Sudbury Wolves, but was traded mid-season to join Florian Xhekaj.The two terrified opponents in the OHL and could possibly do so together at the professional level, if they develop well.

Gaumont asked who the leader was with the Bulldogs, and Protz didn’t hesitate to mention Xhekaj’s name.

The podcast hosts also wanted to find a nickname for Protz, and Shayne Gaumont’s proposal was hilarious:

“Imagine if you enlisted Brad Marchand: Ohh! He went to take a Protztate exam.” – Shayne Gaumont

I had a good laugh about it, as did McCagg and Protz.To listen to the full episode, click here

I can’t wait to see if Protz can make it in the NHL.

Overtime

With him and the Xhekaj brothers, it could be really scary.

– Hydro-Québec was at it again today. This time, with good reason.

Max vs Hydro Québec every month: pic.twitter.com/W3YF8Tjr3d – HFTV (@HFTVSports) August 10, 2024

– Incredible.

3,454 metres above sea level Nino Niederreiter, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Nico Hischier all took part in the World’s Highest Hockey Game at Jungfraujoch in Switzerland earlier this week – the highest accessible point in Europe! : https://t.co/mEkOHqRL16 / Jonas… pic.twitter.com/VNmhjOLgKH – NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 9, 2024

– Will we see Trevor Zegras have a dream season?