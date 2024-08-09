Oscar Klefbom retires: “I’ve barely watched an Oilers game since 2019”

It’s been a long time since hockey fans have heard the name Oscar Klefbom.

The Swedish defenseman was injured (too) often during his NHL career, but it also happened frequently before his career in North America.

He was never in a position to announce his retirement from hockey, as it was too difficult, but the man who hasn’t played since the 2019-20 season has just made it official.

Klefbom tells Värmlands Folkblad that he played through injuries during the last five years of his career. In recent years, he has chosen to keep a low profile in the media regarding his hockey future. Read more here: https://t.co/8D03B4z0iq pic.twitter.com/7sCG4Myqri – Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ’07 (@OilersNation) August 8, 2024

Klefbom has really suffered during his very respectable field hockey career in the Bettman circuit.

He announced his retirement to a Swedish media outlet, and if what Oilers Nation reports in this article is anything to go by, he’d been nursing a shoulder injury since 2012…

Drafted 19th overall in 2011, he suffered a serious injury the following season in Sweden, and despite an operation, his shoulder never fully healed.

Incredible though…

The 6-foot-3 defenseman was still able to collect 156 points in 378 games, without ever having been at 100%.

What’s more, Klefbom was known for being reliable in all situations, and he didn’t let his big frame get in the way.

More than four years have passed since his last NHL game, and he can finally announce that he won’t be back.

“I spoke to the Oilers and told them I wanted to be very discreet about what was going to happen and the situation. They were perfectly okay with that. For my part, it was also because I found it too difficult to talk about.” – Oscar Klefbom

All he could do was imagine being on the ice and thinking what he could do in every situation.

I can understand why he hasn’t been able to watch his team’s games. It must be so frustrating.

Let’s hope he’s doing well in everyday life and can make the most of his retirement.

Overtime

– Josef Martinez did not accompany the team to Philadelphia.

Our XI against Philadelphia Union Our XI for tonight #CFMTL #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/6FWNGL4BAn – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 9, 2024

– Needless to say, Vladdy is on fire these days.

TOO HOT! Vladdy extends his hit streak to 21 games. pic.twitter.com/cvVpOEio5m – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 9, 2024

– It was his decision.

Teemu Selanne waited FOUR years to join the NHL after being drafted. https://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/3PWkxlT7uK – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 9, 2024

– Habs management is in Simon “Snake” Boisvert’s top-5. [HabsolumentFan]

– It has to be done…