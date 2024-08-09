Olympics: bronze medals criticized for their (poor) quality

For the past two weeks, the world has been vibrating to the rhythm of the Paris Olympic Games. The competition, which comes to an end in the next few days, has provided a wealth of beautiful moments.

The Canadians’ gold medal in track and field this afternoon, when they were not expected, is clearly one of them.

Médaille Canadians cruise to 4 x 100 m relay victory! Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney are Olympic champions in this event! @KingsleySC@De6rasse@_Jeromeblake@RodneyGetEm@athleticscanada @TeamCanada #Paris2024… pic.twitter.com/JRRc9zeXqP – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 9, 2024

Of course, the medals awarded to the athletes are memories they will treasure forever. Still, it’s tangible proof that, at some point in their lives, they were among the world’s top three in their discipline.

But in the last few hours, the medals have been the source of controversy. In fact, it’s more precisely the bronze medals that are at the heart of it all, as their (poor) quality is being criticized.

Nyjah Hutson, who won a bronze medal on July 29, feels that her medal “looks like she’s just come back from the war”.

“She looks like she’s just come back from the war” Bronze medallist on July 29 in the street skateboarding event, Nyjah Huston seems unhappy with the quality of his charm https://t.co/mBPdgeFctL pic.twitter.com/pJGh15tOha – Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) August 9, 2024

In fact, according to Le Parisien, the value of the bronze medals is not exactly very high. We’re talking about a value of 3.58 euros, which is equivalent to 5.38 Canadian dollars.

A few years ago, that would have been enough for a 12-inch sandwich.The other two medals, on the other hand, are worth quite a bit more. The gold medal is valued at 863 euros (almost 1300 Canadian dollars), while the silver medal is valued at 436 euros (just over 650 Canadian dollars).

That said, beyond its monetary value, the medal must be able to stand the test of time. And if it’s already banged up like that after two weeks, it’s not exactly a resounding success at this level.

Degraded quality of Olympic bronze medal after a week pic.twitter.com/NoFxcDlZ1J – Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 9, 2024

– Speaking of the Games.

Imane Khelif just won the women’s/66kg gold medal. Unanimous decision from the judges, who all gave all 3 rounds to Khelif. pic.twitter.com/M8D7v6HWqr – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 9, 2024

– This will be one to watch.

2 separate sources have just told me that Josef Martinez is NOT in Philly with the team. According to sources, Josez Martinez is NOT in Philly with the #CFMTL team. https://t.co/O1cbu9pLUi – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 9, 2024

– Well done.

Something to be proud of! 🫶 Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes deserve the silver medal in beach volleyball at the Paris Games! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/y2awZgmCXi – RDS (@RDSca) August 9, 2024

– Interesting.

The Remparts’ 28th training camp kicks off this Sunday as 45 rookie players report to the Guy-Lafleur Pavilion. A training camp takes a few weeks to prepare, however, with @tvaqc @TVASports @quebec_remparts equipment attendants pic.twitter.com/yKVyzl7Zo7 – Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) August 9, 2024

– Too bad.