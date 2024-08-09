Martin St-Louis gave one of the world’s best tennis players the hockey bug

Although we know Martin St-Louis today as the Canadiens’ coach, we also knew him for a long time as a star player for the Lightning. He amassed 953 points in 972 games during his 13 seasons in Tampa Bay, after all.

In 2003-04, he won the Hart Trophy and the Stanley Cup. Not a bad year, let’s say.

St-Louis is rightly recognized as one of the greats of the Lightning organization, and inevitably, he was an inspiration to many youngsters.He was an inspiration to the smaller forwards (like Cole Caufield), but also to the people of Tampa Bay.And that includes Casper Ruud, one of the best tennis players in the world. The Norwegian, who spent his winters in Tampa Bay in his youth, told the National Bank Open today that his love of hockey stems in large part from MSL, which he loved to see play during his annual visits to Florida.

This was reported by Mylène Richard in a text for TVA Sports.

Ruud, who spent his winters in Tampa Bay with his grandparents, admits he didn’t know much about hockey, but St-Louis’ ability to make plays impressed him greatly. MSL is one of the reasons Ruud is a Lightning fan today.

He was disappointed to see the Québécois leave for New York at the end of his career, just as he was disappointed to see Steven Stamkos leave for Nashville this summer, but he’s aware that it’s all part of the game.

It’s often said that St-Louis has been an inspiration to many young field hockey players, but it’s clear that he has also been an inspiration to other young athletes in other disciplines.

And who knows, maybe Ruud will be able to take advantage of the tournament in Montreal to meet his idol. We don’t know if St-Louis is back in Montreal, but if he is, there’s no doubt that it would be a great moment for the Norwegian, who won his match of the day at Stade IGA.

