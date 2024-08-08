Kent Hughes wants Juraj Slafkovsky to be considered a bargain at the end of his contract

Kent Hughes wasn’t the most active GM on either the free agent or trade markets this summer, but he did take care of business internally.

That’s what’s important, after all.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle were extended, much to everyone’s delight. But in Slaf’s case, the GM hopes he’ll become a bargain in a few years’ time. That’s what Hughes told the NHL website on the heels of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, an event he attended.

Next year, the Slovak will be paid just $950,000, but from the 2025-2026 season onwards, he will earn $7.6 million annually for the next eight years. Of course, this may seem like a lot of money for a 20-year-old with only two years’ NHL experience.

But, with the salary cap set to rise steadily over the next few years, such a contract could prove a bargain sooner rather than later. While Hughes hopes his protégé will become a bargain at the end of his pact, I have a feeling he will become one in, say, two-three years.

And for him to become a team-friendly player , he won’t need to score 40-50 goals a season, according to Hughes. In fact, he needs to be the best version of himself and continue to progress, above all.

… Because we’re convinced that the best version of Juraj will give us a good chance of winning. – Kent Hughes

In closing, the team’s general manager said that while he has offered long-term pacts to Slaf, Guhle, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, he won’t do so with everyone. After all, he has given bridge contracts to Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook for the time being.

In his opinion, it’s great that young players are also willing to make long-term commitments in the metropolis.

