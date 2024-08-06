Olympic basketball: Céline Dion’s son cheers on the Americans against the Canadians

René-Charles Angélil is currently in Paris.

He is attending the various Olympic Games competitions after seeing his mother steal the show at the opening ceremony almost two weeks ago.

For the record, Céline Dion returned to the stage after a 4-year absence, and her performance was nothing short of magical:

The Habs even highlighted her performance with a photo of Ivan Demidov → https://t.co/DgvEOAeldq – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 26, 2024

When we see René-Charles Angélil, usually it’s at his mother’s side.

He followed in her footsteps in the past by starting to make music, as he released a mini-album in 2021.

He was spotted at the last NHL draft in the Sphere in Vegas, when Céline announced the Montreal Canadiens’ 5th-round pick.

This time, however, he wasn’t accompanied by his mother, and it was Michel Villeneuve who noticed his presence at the Games, as he spoke about it this morning on X.

Why did this pique the former journalist’s curiosity?

Because René-Charles was spotted cheering on Team USA against Canada in women’s 3-on-3 basketball.

Did you notice René Charles cheering on the U.S. team against the Canadians in a 3-on-3 women’s basketball game, wearing a U.S. jersey and all. – Michel Villeneuve (@lederniervrai) August 6, 2024

René Angélil (who died in 2016) and Céline Dion were both born in Quebec, but their son René-Charles was not.

The latter was born in Palm Beach, Florida, and grew up mostly in the U.S. because his mother sang several times a week in Vegas, and he lives there.

All this to say, in the end, seeing René-Charles cheer on the Americans against the Canadians shows that he has a stronger sense of belonging to the United States… And this, even if his parents are from Quebec.

Overtime

– More kind words for Aatos Koivu.

Grant McCagg: “He’s got top 70 skill for sure”@grantmccagg joins @TonyMarinaro to debunk whether or not Aatos Koivu was drafted simply because of his last name Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/oLlr1pvYE9

Listen: https://t.co/Dw0PjrgPar#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/lcK4pkLIm1 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 6, 2024

– Happy Birthday, Josh!

– It’s official.

The World Series champion Rangers will go to the White Househttps://t.co/KZxFGBPpW1 – RDS (@RDSca) August 6, 2024

– Absolutely.