Alex Ovechkin has two goals in mind: break Gretzky’s record and play 1,500 games.

Alex Ovechkin will be motivated next season.

He’ll want to give himself a chance to reach (and break) the record for most career goals scored in the National League, and everyone knows that record belongs to Wayne Gretzky.

The Capitals’ captain is only 41 goals away from equalling #99’s mark, and even though he’ll be celebrating his 39th birthday in a month and a half (September 17), it’s not out of the question.

But ultimately, Ovi isn’t just eyeing the 894-goal (and counting) plateau in his career.

The forward revealed inan interview in Russia that he also has another goal in mind: he’d like to play (at least) 1,500 career NHL games.

Since his NHL debut, Alex Ovechkin has played 1,426 games.

He’s 74 games short of the prestigious 1,500 plateau, and should be able to reach it next campaign if he can keep up the pace and stay healthy.

Lately, however, it’s this aspect in particular that has many people worried.

We’ve seen photos of him this summer where he doesn’t look like the fittest guy… And he’ll need to be if he wants to play 1500 games AND break Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Ovechkin makes no secret of it and has said so on several occasions in the past.

He hates training during the summer because he’d rather rest.

That said, now is the time to give one last push before the end of his career.

He’ll be much happier in retirement if he’s put in the effort necessary to achieve his goals, and I’m convinced he knows it in his head.

So the ball is in his court. Because even at 39, he’s still capable of scoring goals with the quality of shot he’s got.

