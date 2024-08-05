Wild is interested in Patrik Laine

Wild is interested in Patrik LaineAuteur: mjohnson
For the past few weeks, Patrik Laine’s case has been the focus of attention throughout the NHL.
It’s been pretty much dead in the news lately… But rumors about the forward continue to surface.
In fact, that’s what Michael Russo wrote in an article published early this morning.
The man who covers the team in Minnesota for The Athletic maintains that this information comes from “team sources” and the league:
According to team and league sources, the Wild began showing interest in the 2016 No. 2 pick around the time of the NHL draft in June. – Michael Russo
The Wild will still try to make the playoffs next campaign, but there’s a bit of a problem when you look at the offensive lineup.
Other than Kaprizov and Boldy… the club has no scorer in the lineup :
At the time of writing, the Wild have a current cap space of $756,410…
He’ll have to send one or two contracts to Columbus, and of course, the Blue Jackets may also withhold part of Laine’s salary in the deal.
All in all, there’s work to be done on both sides to make a deal happen.
And in today’s NHL world, that’s mostly what’s complicated.
