Wild is interested in Patrik Laine

For the past few weeks, Patrik Laine’s case has been the focus of attention throughout the NHL.

It’s been pretty much dead in the news lately… But rumors about the forward continue to surface.

Today, we learn that one club in particular is interested in his services: the Minnesota Wild.

In fact, that’s what Michael Russo wrote in an article published early this morning.

The man who covers the team in Minnesota for The Athletic maintains that this information comes from “team sources” and the league:

According to team and league sources, the Wild began showing interest in the 2016 No. 2 pick around the time of the NHL draft in June. – Michael Russo

Patrik Laine to the Wild may be a no-brainer, but making it work is a head-scratcher #mnwild have interest, but making it fit with their cap situation is a chore By@JoeSmithNHLand me, with help from@Aportzline https://t.co/eZKLSV6nrR – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 5, 2024

Looking at the situation in Minnesota, it makes sense.

The Wild will still try to make the playoffs next campaign, but there’s a bit of a problem when you look at the offensive lineup.

Other than Kaprizov and Boldy… the club has no scorer in the lineup :

For this to work, however, Bill Guerin will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

At the time of writing, the Wild have a current cap space of $756,410…

He’ll have to send one or two contracts to Columbus, and of course, the Blue Jackets may also withhold part of Laine’s salary in the deal.

All in all, there’s work to be done on both sides to make a deal happen.

And in today’s NHL world, that’s mostly what’s complicated.

