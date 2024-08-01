NHL may force teams to respect salary cap in playoffs

NHL may force teams to respect salary cap in playoffsAuteur: mjohnson
The Canadiens are taking advantage of this with the contract of Carey Price, who hasn’t played since 2022, but whose contract runs until 2026.
Chris Tanev’s Iffy Contract Sparks Debate About NHL LTIR Rules https://t.co/myZzvck2Fv#THW #HockeyTwitter
– The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) July 30, 2024
Tanev, 34, has agreed to a contract that will add $4.5 million to the Leafs’ payroll for… six years! He’ll be 40 at the end of the deal.
We’d like to believe that Tanev will give it his all until the end, but we highly doubt he’ll be playing in the NHL until he’s 40. And Tanev isn’t to blame here, because it’s clear that no one would have offered him such a long contract elsewhere.
The problem here is that Tanev hasn’t even played a single game with the Maple Leafs yet, and everyone already expects him to be unable to play before this one’s over.
In addition to adding the salary cap rule in the playoffs, the NHL should have veto power over contracts that are deemed “too at risk of becoming a contract that will end up on the long-term injured list”.
