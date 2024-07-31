Connor McDavid: cell phones were banned for his wedding

It’s been a few years since we first got to know Connor McDavid. The Oilers captain, who will be entering his 10th NHL season in the fall, is a rather reserved guy.

On the ice, he steals the show with his hockey skills… but he’s rarely the talk of the town away from the rink.

As a result, he’s not the type to post a ton of photos of himself on social networks, and we recently had further proof of this.

The Oilers captain married his wife, Lauren Kyle, last Saturday. That said, it’s very difficult to find photos right now for one reason: cell phones were prohibited at the wedding.

For hockey & Oilers fans….The Royal Wedding (McDavid Wedding) had a rule, no cell phones & videos/pictures. It’s a very private wedding.

That’s a great thing. The family will provide pictures on a later date. Congratulations to Lauren & Connor on their big day. – 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) July 28, 2024

The Oilers captain’s wedding was reportedly “very private”. The family will share photos of the event eventually, but it’s safe to assume these will be the only photos released.

And you know what? It’s a really good thing.

If McDavid and his wife wanted to have a more private ceremony, it’s good to see that their wishes were likely respected. Guests were probably able to take more time to enjoy the evening, and the newlyweds had a wedding to their liking.

And at the same time, why be on your cell phone at a wedding when you can enjoy the event?Not everyone would impose such a rule at their wedding, but McDavid and his wife saw fit to do so. And so much the better if it allowed them to enjoy their big day.

