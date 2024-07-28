Kent Johnson: the Blue Jackets have not opted for a Juraj Slafkovsky-style contract

#CBJ F Kent Johnson, a restricted free agent, has signed a 3-year contract worth $5.4 million (salary cap hit $1.8M).
At the end of this contract following the 2026-27 season, Johnson will be an RFA, two years from UFA status.
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 27, 2024
Kent Johnson: the Blue Jackets have not opted for a Juraj Slafkovsky-style contractAuteur: jdavis
Indeed, many fans expected (and some still expect) a development in this area, given all the rumours we’ve heard (Martin Necas, Rutger McGroarty, Trevor Zegras and Patrik Laine).
However, to date, the Montreal Canadiens have yet to add a forward to their team, other than Alex Barré-Boulet on the free agent market.
What’s more, yesterday, one of the forwards who had been mooted as an option for the Tricolore, Kent Johnson, signed a new contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
This is a very nice contract for the Blue Jackets given that Kent Johnson, drafted 5ᵉ overall in 2021, remains a player with very nice potential, practically on a par with a certain Juraj Slafkovsky.
Well, because he’s another young player, like Johnson, who recently signed his first real contract, one that will begin after his NHL entry-level contract.
What’s more, both Slafkovsky and Johnson have had similar NHL seasons.
As for the Habs, Kent Hughes has decided to respect the salary hierarchy, something that Columbus hasn’t yet done, by keeping Slafkovsky under contract for the next nine seasons.
On the Habs side, we’re confident that Slafkovsky will reach another level in his development, and therefore deserve the salary he’ll pocket after next season.
Overtime
– This would be a good contract.
If Arber Xhekaj were to sign the same kind of contract, would you be happy or not? https://t.co/UAqcTR8pkh
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 28, 2024
– Another three-year contract in Columbus.
Kirill Marchenko has agreed to terms on 3 year $3.850 AAV extension with #CBJ P.S. From Ann Arbor with love, Go Blue! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/3XqmO6Xyzn
– Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 28, 2024
– Clearly.
Demidov-Suzuki-Slaf has the potential to be an elite line some day. https://t.co/xvv3nVW5Ky
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 28, 2024
– Of course.
King Nadal is there. The assembly is feverish and shouts “olé” during his warm-up shots. @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/Oj5P6H3QgW
– Antoine Deshaies (@antoinedeshaies) July 28, 2024
– Read more.
Mathematically, the Canadian poloists were eliminated. They weren’t supposed to come to Paris. But here they are. But what happened? Here’s the story of their chaotic journey.https://t.co/Su4gPYE6XA
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 28, 2024