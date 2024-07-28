Filip Eriksson: an unexpectedly big step up for a sixth-round pick

For several years now, the Montreal Canadiens have been drafting young prospects by the ton every summer in order to fill their prospect bank.

Of course, quality is always more important than quantity, but the fact remains that it’s never a bad thing to take a chance on several prospects, especially in the late rounds.

You never know when you might stumble upon a gem.

In the case of the Tricolore, we’re obviously talking almost exclusively about top prospects like Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and Jacob Fowler.

However, through it all, the Habs have also drafted some late-round prospects that are much less talked about, if at all.One such prospect is 19-year-old Swede Filip Eriksson.Sorry, who?

Filip Eriksson, the 165ᵉ pick (sixth round) of the 2023 auction.

Why am I telling you about him on this Sunday morning?Well, because Eriksson made one of the most unexpected and surprising progressions last season.

The young Swede had an excellent season in Sweden’s second division, amassing 24 points, including ten goals, in 21 games with the Nybro Vikings.

That’s more points and a higher rate of production than many good Swedish players and prospects who played in the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden’s second division) in the season following their selection in the draft.

Filip Eriksson propaganda

D+1 Allsvenskan ppg FE: 1.14

William Karlsson: 0.98

Filip Forsberg: 0.87

Noah Ostlund: 0.70

Liam Ohgren: 0.56

Jesper Bratt: 0.48

Jonathan Lekkerimaki: 0.31 https://t.co/ti9HEOkmME pic.twitter.com/O0w6V1Idsx – D (@notdeej) April 12, 2024

With this solid season, not only has Eriksson made a name for himself in Sweden, he has also considerably improved his chances of reaching the NHL.With just one season? With just one season?

Well, yes, according to HockeyProspecting.com’s Byron Bader’s model, Eriksson has gone from a 24% chance of reaching the NHL in his draft season to a 76% chance now.

To give you an idea, Owen Beck currently has a 44% chance of reaching the NHL according to the same model.

In short, this is a huge increase in Eriksson’s probabilities, which looks very promising for his further development.

For a sixth-round pick who’s only in his first post-draft season, these are excellent odds of making the NHL.

Byron Bader’s model even draws comparisons with Alexei Kovalev at the time.

In short, Eriksson is on the right track, and it will be very interesting to keep an eye on him this season, in the hope that he will play in Sweden’s first division, which would be better for his development.

Overtime

– Incredible!

A 16-year-old Canadian causes a surprisehttps://t.co/u4mKj6EoGY – RDS (@RDSca) July 28, 2024

– A great performance.

– Good news.

– Bianca Andreescu also easily advances to the next round.