2nd line: why Joel Armia is the logical candidate to complete the top-6

A year ago, Joel Armia was a problem in Montreal. The Finn, who still had two years left on his contract at $3.4 million a year, was playing like a guy who didn’t deserve his place in the NHL.

And so it was that, after training camp, he ended up in Laval.At the time, Armia was a real liability for the Habs. But the veteran decided to roll up his sleeves, and ended up back with the big club pretty quickly.Obviously, adversity seemed to whip him a bit, as he enjoyed a strong second half of the season. At times, he looked like one of the best players on the team, an incredible turnaround.

It’s not for nothing that Martin St-Louis was keen to highlight his striker’s exemplary season.

Looking ahead to the coming season, we’re wondering what Armia’s role in the team will be… and in my opinion, the vacant spot in the top-6 right now should go to him.

Let me explain.

Barring a huge turnaround, the first line will be Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský. This means that, barring a major acquisition (Patrik Laine, for example), we’re short a winger to play with Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach.

Joshua Roy is a popular name, and he’ll probably get his chance at camp. On the other hand, last year, playing with Newhook was one of the reasons Armia was able to finish the season on a high note.

There’s a natural chemistry between the two guys, and trying to recreate it wouldn’t be a bad thing.

The style of player that Armia is is also a natural fit to play with guys like Newhook and Dach, who are young playmakers. Last year, Armia regained his scoring touch with 16 goals, and he could use the creativity of his two young linemates to excel.

And adding a physical guy who’s defensively responsible to take some weight off the shoulders of Newhook and Dach (who’ll be back from a major injury) will only help.

Joel Armia ties his career high for goals with his 16th goal of the season! The big Finn is absolutely unstoppable these days pic.twitter.com/kgaEGIa1zG – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 5, 2024

Beyond the hockey fit, there’s also the fact that Armia will be a logical player for the Habs to trade at the trade deadline if the club isn’t in the playoff hunt. At $3.4 million, he could become a tempting target for a team that wants a big winger who has excelled in the playoffs in the past.

If the Habs want to maximize his value (which could be a second-round pick, for example), placing him “in the window” on the top-6 would be a good way to do it.

And, as mentioned earlier, giving Armia such a role would be a great way to reinforce the culture of meritocracy we’re trying to instill in the Habs. Armia is a guy who didn’t give up last year when he had 3.4 million reasons to do so, and it would be a great example to youngsters that hard-working guys are rewarded.

Of course, if Laine comes to town or Roy downgrades Armia at camp, the reality will be quite different. That said, until there’s proof to the contrary, I’ve got a feeling that sixth place in the top-6 must be a place Armia starts from with a head start.

Sooner or later, Roy and the other young habs players will get their chance. But in Montreal, the future may not be here yet (for the forwards, at least).

