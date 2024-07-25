The salary advantage of Ivan Demidov playing in Russia in 2024-2025

Where will Ivan Demidov be playing in 2024-2025?

The simple answer is with the SKA, in the KHL. But is it impossible to think that he’ll get out of his contract to play in Laval or Montreal? That he’ll be in Russia, but not with SKA?

Many options are on the table.Normally, the Russian would play with the SKA (if his coach is to be believed, at least ) this season, and then arrive in Montreal. Is this ideal for his development? Possibly, yes.

After all, he’d be a little more ready to dominate the NHL in a year’s time.

But all this got me thinking about Demidov, and that’s not necessarily the only advantage of seeing him play in the KHL in 2024-2025: in my eyes, there would also be one in terms of salary.

It may seem obvious, but let’s not forget that a guy who arrives a year later in the NHL will have to wait a little longer before seeing his second NHL contract come into effect. #Logic101

And in the case of the Habs, it could pay off.

If Demidov were to need a salary bump in 2028 instead of 2027 (if he were in Montreal this year, he’d need a contract in three years), the Habs could benefit from a year between the Russian’s potentially very expensive contract coming into effect and two guys leaving.

And that doesn’t even factor in Carey Price’s ball-and-chain contract → https://t.co/hFMH1c5yNj – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 18, 2024

In 2027, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson will be gone since they each have three years left on their contracts.At that point, the Habs will no longer have to consider the contracts of Carey Price, Jeff Petry, Jake Allen, David Savard, Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia. In fact, all these contracts will have been off the books for at least a year, until 2027.

Why is 2027-2028 important? Because, if all goes well, the Habs will be in contention for the Cup in 2028. I did say “if all goes well”.

Other guys will need a pay raise within the next three years (Samuel Montembeault, Kaiden Guhle, Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Joshua Roy are names to keep an eye on), but if Demidov isn’t on the list yet, that’ll be an advantage.

Remember, to win, you need players who play beyond their contract value. If Demidov is on an entry-level contract, it could make a big difference for 2027-2028… as it did for Chicago in 2010 with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

Let’s also remember, while we’re on the subject of the future, that the cap will rise between now and then, that players will be added to the roster… and that the contracts of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky are set in stone for the long term.

