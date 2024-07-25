Skip to content
News

Crave series on the Canadiens’ 2023-2024 season: less than two months to go

 Auteur: sjones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Crave series on the Canadiens’ 2023-2024 season: less than two months to go
Credit: Getty Images

As you may know, the Habs filmed their 2023-2024 season behind the scenes. Crave’s cameras had access to places where many people don’t usually go.

The goal? To release a documentary series on the rebuilding of the club.

Because yes, it’s all about rebuilding, since that’s the title of the series. Clearly, we want to give a sweet treat to fans who are going through a difficult time, don’t we?

But hey. Whatever the reason for the series, we now know that it will air on Crave on September 18 (less than two months from now).

This has been confirmed on social networks by Crave itself.

It’s a shame that “La reconstruction : au coeur des Canadiens de Montréal” isn’t coming out in the summer, as it would have provided a bit of Habs content in the off-season.

But at the same time, September 18 will be perfect for building excitement for the upcoming season. It will be around the golf tournament and the rookie camp, in fact.

In French, Marc-André Grondin will provide the narration.

It should be noted that Martin St-Louis and Geoff Molson are two of the headliners of the poster published on social networks. They are accompanied by Nick Suzuki… and several players in the background.

The word rebuilding is on the poster, and the club’s owner is on it: we can clearly expect to see behind-the-scenes elements of the club and not just images of the dressing room, for example.

After all, rebuilding doesn’t just happen in the dressing room. And Geoff Molson’s office isn’t next door to Nick Suzuki’s locker either, if you know what I mean.

Overtime

– Of note.

– Oh.

– Why?

– That explains it.

– Don Cherry lost his daughter.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content