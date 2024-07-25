Crave series on the Canadiens’ 2023-2024 season: less than two months to go

As you may know, the Habs filmed their 2023-2024 season behind the scenes. Crave’s cameras had access to places where many people don’t usually go.

Because yes, it’s all about rebuilding, since that’s the title of the series. Clearly, we want to give a sweet treat to fans who are going through a difficult time, don’t we?

Post this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Crave en français (@cravecanadafr)

But hey. Whatever the reason for the series, we now know that it will air on Crave on September 18 (less than two months from now).This has been confirmed on social networks by Crave itself.

It’s a shame that “La reconstruction : au coeur des Canadiens de Montréal” isn’t coming out in the summer, as it would have provided a bit of Habs content in the off-season.

But at the same time, September 18 will be perfect for building excitement for the upcoming season. It will be around the golf tournament and the rookie camp, in fact.

In French, Marc-André Grondin will provide the narration.

It should be noted that Martin St-Louis and Geoff Molson are two of the headliners of the poster published on social networks. They are accompanied by Nick Suzuki… and several players in the background.

The word rebuilding is on the poster, and the club’s owner is on it: we can clearly expect to see behind-the-scenes elements of the club and not just images of the dressing room, for example.

After all, rebuilding doesn’t just happen in the dressing room. And Geoff Molson’s office isn’t next door to Nick Suzuki’s locker either, if you know what I mean.

Overtime

– Of note.

Our two first LeaguesCup games

Our two first Leagues Cup games 1 – Orlando City SC v CF Montréal – 8pm – Friday, July 26 – Inter&Co Stadium 2 – CF Montreal v Atlético de San Luis – 7pm – Tuesday July 30 – Stade Saputo GO MONTREAL #CFMTL… pic.twitter.com/LxbLT6irN5 – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 25, 2024

– Oh.

The Rockies pitcher insulted the Red Sox catcher and the benches emptied. https://t.co/57ysklSBAC – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 25, 2024

– Why?

We were supposed to talk to Joel Waterman this morning, but he’s in treatment. In the end, it’ll be Ariel Lassiter talking to us. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 25, 2024

– That explains it.

Dominic Iankov was in great difficulty in his last game, according to Laurent Courtois. He needs to work his way back up, and the coach hopes Iankov will be able to do just that. That explains his two games out of the lineup. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 25, 2024

– Don Cherry lost his daughter.