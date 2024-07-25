Re-draft 2021: Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux in the top-21

Re-draft 2021: Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux in the top-21Auteur: esmith
Here’s what the Habs did in 2021, otherwise.
After three years, there’s no denying it was a good vintage. That may not be true in a few years, but seeing Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy and Oliver Kapanen in the mix is a good sign.
2021 NHL Draft re-draft:
1. BUF: Owen Power
2. SEA: Luke Hughes
3. ANA: Wyatt Johnston
4-32 (plus honorable mentions, updated projections, a full review of my old ranking, and more at @TheAthleticNHL):https://t.co/c8Jl6530ws
– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 25, 2024
Roy’s 18th ranking is a meteoric rise from his initial 150th. An increase was expected, but to see that the player is in the middle of the first round is quite interesting.
In Wheeler’s eyes, seeing him traded to the QMJHL in his draft year may have worked against him. But for the past three years, he’s been on the move and progressing really well.
And that’s not even counting Oliver Kapanen, who is a first-round honorable mention in Wheeler’s text.
Overtime
– One to watch.
Laurent Courtois just mentioned that Mathieu Choinière will be available for tomorrow’s game in Orlando.
He was in Ohio last night for the All-Star Game.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 25, 2024
– That’s the plan, at least.
Can Caleb Evans take flight?https://t.co/3HamA4tAY2
– RDS (@RDSca) July 25, 2024
– The Montreal CF is evaluating its options.
Laurent Courtois says he’s happy to see Robert Thorkelsson play 90 minutes a game on loan (which is ending).
He says the whole team is currently evaluating the various options. We’ll see.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 25, 2024