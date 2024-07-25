Re-draft 2021: Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux in the top-21

In 2021, Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins drafted for the last time on behalf of the Canadiens. The Habs had the 31st overall pick and selected defenseman Logan Mailloux in the first round.Mailloux asked not to be drafted, for reasons we all know. This put a lot of pressure on the Canadiens at the time.

Here’s what the Habs did in 2021, otherwise.

After three years, there’s no denying it was a good vintage. That may not be true in a few years, but seeing Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy and Oliver Kapanen in the mix is a good sign.

2021 NHL Draft re-draft:

1. BUF: Owen Power

2. SEA: Luke Hughes

3. ANA: Wyatt Johnston

All three have the potential to do well, and a few other guys, including William Trudeau and Riley Kidney, may aspire to play a few games in the NHL one day.But just how well ranked were the top three players?Scott Wheeler of The Athletic decided to revisit the 2021 draft to see who was ranked low , and in his top-21, we now find Joshua Roy (18th) and Logan Mailloux (21st).

Roy’s 18th ranking is a meteoric rise from his initial 150th. An increase was expected, but to see that the player is in the middle of the first round is quite interesting.

In Wheeler’s eyes, seeing him traded to the QMJHL in his draft year may have worked against him. But for the past three years, he’s been on the move and progressing really well.

As for Mailloux, 21st place is a 10-rank push up. Perhaps he would have been drafted there had it not been for his history, but the fact remains that after reaching the Stanley Cup Final, the Habs have managed to draft well.

And that’s not even counting Oliver Kapanen, who is a first-round honorable mention in Wheeler’s text.

