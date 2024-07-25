Stan Bowman must avoid making the same mistakes as Mike Babcock

When someone makes a mistake and proves they’ve learned their lesson, it’s only fair to give them a second chance. That’s exactly what the Oilers did with Stan Bowman, hiring him as the team’s general manager.

Bowman was part of the Blackhawks team during the Kyle Beach incident in 2010, but he didn’t say anything. That’s why he was suspended by the NHL. Gary Bettman finally approved his return on July 1 and he found himself a position with the Oilers.

Bowman did what he had to do. He asked Kyle Beach if he minded returning to the NHL, and Beach gave him the green light. Bowman also took the time to apologize at the Oilers’ press conference to introduce him to the media.

Should remorse, plus education, plus self-evaluation add up to a second chance, as it has for Stan Bowman in Edmonton? @SportsnetSpec has some thoughts. https://t.co/tWgPI93cYa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2024

In that press conference, he truly looked like a man who had learned from his actions.Bowman will now have the chance to continue his NHL career.

The only thing to avoid now is making the same mistake again. Let’s just say that Bowman shouldn’t make a Mike Babcock of himself.

On paper, Babcock has had a superb career, even winning the NHL with the Red Wings in 2008. Except that he committed several unacceptable acts.

With the Red Wings, one of his former players, Johan Franzen, called him “the worst person he ever met”. We’re talking about one player’s opinion here, but it doesn’t stop there.

With the Maple Leafs, he forced Mitch Marner to rank his teammates according to their work ethic and then read it aloud in front of them.

It’s not for nothing that Babcock didn’t get a job in the NHL between 2020 and 2022.

The Blue Jackets gave him a second chance by hiring him as head coach in 2023. He didn’t even get to coach a single game before being fired for forcing players to let him search their cell phones.

Overtime

All this to say that Bowman will have to remain calm during his time with the Edmonton Oilers. He may not be the one who committed the crimes, but he now knows that he no longer has the right to remain silent when he sees horrible things happening right before his eyes.

– Many teams were interested in him.

He’s turning his back on the NHL https://t.co/olRM4yWyag – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 25, 2024

– Kreider is saddened by Goodrow’s departure.

– Russell Wilson may have to give up his spot.