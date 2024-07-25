Stan Bowman must avoid making the same mistakes as Mike Babcock

When someone makes a mistake and proves they’ve learned their lesson, it’s only fair to give them a second chance. That’s exactly what the Oilers did with Stan Bowman, hiring him as the team’s general manager.
Bowman was part of the Blackhawks team during the Kyle Beach incident in 2010, but he didn’t say anything. That’s why he was suspended by the NHL. Gary Bettman finally approved his return on July 1 and he found himself a position with the Oilers.
Bowman did what he had to do. He asked Kyle Beach if he minded returning to the NHL, and Beach gave him the green light. Bowman also took the time to apologize at the Oilers’ press conference to introduce him to the media.
Should remorse, plus education, plus self-evaluation add up to a second chance, as it has for Stan Bowman in Edmonton? @SportsnetSpec has some thoughts. https://t.co/tWgPI93cYa
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2024
The only thing to avoid now is making the same mistake again. Let’s just say that Bowman shouldn’t make a Mike Babcock of himself.
With the Red Wings, one of his former players, Johan Franzen, called him “the worst person he ever met”. We’re talking about one player’s opinion here, but it doesn’t stop there.
It’s not for nothing that Babcock didn’t get a job in the NHL between 2020 and 2022.
The Blue Jackets gave him a second chance by hiring him as head coach in 2023. He didn’t even get to coach a single game before being fired for forcing players to let him search their cell phones.
Overtime
– Many teams were interested in him.
He’s turning his back on the NHLhttps://t.co/olRM4yWyag
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 25, 2024
– Kreider is saddened by Goodrow’s departure.
Kreider: Goodrow’s Rangers departure ‘awful side of our business ‘ https://t.co/b0FpprOrJF pic.twitter.com/ZmPJQZOjLa
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) July 26, 2024
– Russell Wilson may have to give up his spot.
Steelers training camp: Justin Fields up and down in surprise opportunity as QB1 https://t.co/yhE4eoly4i
– Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 25, 2024