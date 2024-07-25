Pascal Vincent: a lack of structure and passion?

New: During Dean Evason’s introductory presser Tuesday, two words were said 11 times each. Passion. Structure. We discuss that & then talk about what Evason hopes to bring to the team. “If they don’t work hard, they lose. Simple as that.” #CBJ https://t.co/Zl3x5VSdDq – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) July 24, 2024

The Blue Jackets officially introduced their new head coach Dean Evason to the Columbus media on Tuesday. Evason and general manager Don Waddell discussed their plan to get the team back on its feet, but two points drew particular attention.Passion and structure.These two words were each uttered 11 times during the press conference, implying that this was a problem in Columbus.It was Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers who realized just how often these words were uttered.

If you read the title, you’ll understand that we’re talking about Pascal Vincent.

In fact, even though Waddell was talking about passion and structure for his new head coach, it somehow felt like he was throwing an arrow in Vincent’s direction.

As Scheig explains, Waddell was looking for a coach with experience at all levels. Evason obviously ticked all those boxes, but Vincent was by no means lacking in experience of his own.

Sure, he’s only been head coach for one season in the NHL, but he’s also got plenty of experience in the AHL and at junior level.

So you have to understand that Vincent didn’t fit in with Waddell’s values. And the way we heard him talk during that press conference, Vincent’s passion and structure would have to be monitored.

Again, we can’t say 100% that Waddell’s comments were aimed at the Rocket’s new head coach, but we’ll have to keep an eye on these two aspects of Vincent’s leadership during his first season in Laval.

With a young team in his hands, Pascal Vincent will have to show great passion behind the Rocket bench. Without this passion, he could lose the support of young players in the dressing room.

As for structure, it will be just as important. His line-up will need to reflect the quality of his players, but he’ll also need to give younger players a chance to shine.

This was one of the things Pascal Vincent was criticized for during his only season at the Blue Jackets’ helm. He didn’t seem to be the best at supporting his younger players.

Overtime

This will be a fresh start for Vincent, but his passion and structure may need work.

