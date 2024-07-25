“Logan Mailloux is clearly not underestimated in the hockey world”.

We often talk about it, but in Montreal, there’s optimism about the Canadiens’ future. The arrival of Ivan Demidov has consolidated what many see as a very solid bank of Habs prospects.

When we speak of a “vital era in the history of the Habs” to come, that’s saying a lot.

Up front, Demidov gets a ton of attention, but the blue line is also very solid. Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher are the most popular names, but the Tricolore bank doesn’t stop there.

Of the lot, Logan Mailloux is another name that seems to be part of the club’s future. He’s not usually seen at the level of Hutson and Reinbacher, but he’s still a bright prospect.

Logan Mailloux is clearly not underrated in the hockey world. – Pierre McGuire

That said, there are those who feel that Mailloux is almost underrated at times, and in response to a question from a listener who shared this sentiment, Pierre McGuire made the following assertion yesterday on The Eye Test Podcast:

McGuire’s comments abound in the sense that, in the hockey world, we don’t see Mailloux as a second-rate prospect on the Habs blue line. We see him as a guy who, in the future, will play a big role on the Habs’ blue line (as long as he isn’t traded, of course).

He’s not the same kind of player as Lane Hutson (he’s not as good on the power play, in particular), but he brings different elements to the table… and on top of that, he’s right-handed, which is a big advantage for a defenseman in the NHL.

McGuire is pretty confident that Mailloux will be a very solid player in the NHL and that he has the potential to be part of a “very, very solid” blue line in Montreal.

The question is whether he’ll get the chance to prove it this year, or whether he’ll spend another year honing his skills in the AHL.

