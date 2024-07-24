Stan Bowman to be named Oilers GM, says Elliotte Friedman

Stan Bowman to be named Oilers GM, says Elliotte FriedmanAuteur: jdavis
Hearing the Edmonton Oilers will hire Stan Bowman as GM today…media conference to be held sometime this morning.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2024
He wasn’t allowed back in the league in recent years, but recently he’s been given the OK to return to the NHL.
Clearly, his return to the NHL isn’t going down well with everyone. There are plenty of comments about him on Twitter right now.
Fuck Stan Bowman forever and fuck the oilers for giving him a job https://t.co/httuQbDwHx
– Liam (Tree Boy) (@Liamrosa_) July 24, 2024
