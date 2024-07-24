Stan Bowman to be named Oilers GM, says Elliotte Friedman

Hearing the Edmonton Oilers will hire Stan Bowman as GM today…media conference to be held sometime this morning. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2024

Clearly, Stan Bowman is going to land on his feet.According to Elliotte Friedman, the former Chicago Blackhawks executive will be named GM of the Oilers, replacing the departed Ken Holland.A press conference is expected to be held shortly.Of course, you know as well as I do what happened with Bowman in Chicago. He built a dynasty, but lost his job because of what happened with Kyle Beach in 2010.

He wasn’t allowed back in the league in recent years, but recently he’s been given the OK to return to the NHL.

The same goes for Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, but for the moment, only Bowman has found a job. Quenneville will have to wait if he absolutely wants the title of head coach, since all 32 positions are filled.

Clearly, his return to the NHL isn’t going down well with everyone. There are plenty of comments about him on Twitter right now.

