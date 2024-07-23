Simon Boisvert: If Demidov comes to North America, it won’t be to play in Laval

The case of Ivan Demidov is intriguing.

It’s unclear whether he’ll have a chance to play for SKA St. Petersburg next season, even though he’s under contract with the KHL organization.

For the sake of his development, many feel that the ideal solution would be to buy out his contract and bring him back to North America, so that the Habs can control his progress.

We’ll have to watch the start of the KHL season for more clues, but the possibility is real.

At least, it’s been circulating a lot on various social platforms over the past week.

If it happens and Demidov has the opportunity to join the Habs organization, a decision on where he’ll play (Laval or Montreal) will be made in due course.

But in Simon Boisvert’s eyes, it’s clear: if Demidov gets the green light to make the jump to North America for next season, he won’t be playing in Laval.

He’ll develop in a Canadiens uniform, not a Rocket one:

If Ivan Demidov doesn’t crack the SKA St. Petersburg roster in the KHL and comes to America, it won’t be to play in Laval, according to the Snake! To listen to his full review with @SebGouletTVAS: https://t.co/5axNkwoneU pic.twitter.com/qj3ki8pPsG – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 23, 2024

The important thing for the Habs will be to place Demidov in a situation that is favorable for his development.

If the Habs feel that the NHL is better off with him surrounded by several talented players, then that’s what it will be.

I have the impression that this option is more favorable when you look at his style, because Demidov already has the skills to play in the top-6 in the NHL.

On the other hand, the idea of seeing him play a few games in the AHL might make sense to some, because he’d get quality playing time and have a lot of responsibility on the ice.

I’m leaning more towards the first option. But in either case, the Habs will have to make sure they allow him to express himself on the ice.

Ivan Demidov is an offensive player and it’s by creating things offensively that he’s at his best. He needs to have some freedom in the offensive zone because that’s (partly) going to be his role in Montreal in the future, to rack up points and produce offensively.

Since the new management took over, the Habs have shown that they take the development of their young players seriously.

The club didn’t rush Logan Mailloux or David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron took stints in the AHL to fine-tune aspects of their respective games, Joshua Roy started last season in Laval even after an excellent training camp… In short. You know what I mean.

What I’m trying to say here is that the Habs will make the best decision for Demidov’s development, and that we shouldn’t worry about it.

