Arber Xhekaj can establish himself as a #4 defenseman this season (according to Eric Engels)

Arber Xhekaj didn’t have the season he wanted in 23-24.

He was plagued by injuries, and even took a short turn in the AHL during the campaign because Habs management wanted to see him be more consistent defensively.

After playing 17 games with the Rocket, Xhekaj was recalled at the end of January and enjoyed some respectable moments with the big club… But his season came to an end in early April when he was forced to undergo surgery on his left shoulder.

All this to say that it wasn’t the season of the century in his case, and he knows it. Xhekaj told the Review that he knows he can give more, but that injuries had a big impact on his game last season.

The defenseman should be in top form for the start of training camp, and he’d better get up early because there are going to be some great battles at the blue line.

That said, even if the season doesn’t start until September, we can already start thinking about the defensemen who will be in Martin St-Louis’ line-up for the first game of the season.

Eric Engels and Tony Marinaro (Sick Podcast) took part in the game, and both have Xhekaj in their respective line-ups.

But Eric Engels’ comments are interesting, especially when he talks about the Sheriff’s ceiling.

In his eyes, it’s the perfect time for him to establish himself as Montreal’s #4 defenseman:

There aren’t many players who bring the same elements […] He has a good skating stroke, he has great offensive skills and he’s improving defensively. How many defensemen this strong are capable of doing the same things? – Eric Engels

Engels: This Habs Defenseman Could Solidify Himself As #4 | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro July 22 2024 https://t.co/0nBS8uav1b – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 23, 2024

Eric Engels explains it well.If Xhekaj can combine his best assets on the ice, he has what it takes to make his mark as a top-4 defenseman in Montreal:Several defenders will be fighting for a spot on defense during training camp.

Harris, Struble, Barron, Mailloux, Reinbacher, Hutson, Xhekaj, Engström… It’s a long list, and it doesn’t include Savard, Guhle and Matheson, because their places are already guaranteed in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

But what helps in Xhekaj’s case is that he’s able to bring the element of toughness that the other guys (apart from Mailloux) don’t have in their respective toolbags.

Arber Xhekaj has proven himself in the NHL at this level, after all, and the other 31 clubs know he can be a threat when he decides to use his body the right way.

This will be the defenseman’s third season in the big league, and at camp, he’ll be one of the interesting players to watch because he’s gained experience in the last two years.

Overtime

The ball is in his court. He has the ability to establish himself as a top-4 player, but he has to use it in the right way too.Because at his best, Arber Xhekaj has the potential to be a wicked good defenseman in the NHL.

– Aatos Koivu makes the list.

Finland announces their roster for the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase. A lot of the top names are missing, including Helenius, Halttunen, Kiviharju, Rautiainen, Väisänen, Vinni, Vali. pic.twitter.com/OgA5fvPta9 – Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) July 23, 2024

– Which is your choice?

Which new head coach hire will have the most success this upcoming season? Berube (TOR)

Ruff (BUF)

Green (OTT)

Keefe (NJ)

Evason (CBJ)

Arniel (WPG)

Bylsma (SEA)

Warsofsky (SJ) *I understand “success” relates to where the team is at so feel free to elaborate. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 23, 2024

– Love this.

The San Jose Sharks media team dug deep into the archives for these videos of Joe Pavelski in honor of his retirement! 🥹 via @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/mP4LM5KjQq – BarDown (@BarDown) July 23, 2024

– He’s looking for stability.

Daniel Sprong wants to settle in Vancouver for several yearshttps://t.co/EbQ1qywsEA – RDS (@RDSca) July 23, 2024

– Nice read.