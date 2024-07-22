Eric Engels: signs of impatience with rebuilding possible as early as this year

Eric Engels: signs of impatience with rebuilding possible as early as this yearAuteur: cbrown
Montreal’s famous sports market, a market that demands results, but understands the rebuilding process.
If some analysts were concerned about fan reaction when the process began, doubts were quickly dispelled as people fully bought into Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s plan.
Montreal fans have been patient with the rebuild, but this year they need to see some steps forward, says @EricEngels #GoHabsGo | @bet365ca pic.twitter.com/mbkR1Bto16
– Dropping the Gloves (@dropping_gloves) July 22, 2024
I’m with Engels, I think fans’ patience may be tested and some will start to question some of Hughes’ decisions, especially on unacquired free agents who could have helped the team’s cause this year.
Montreal isn’t an easy market when seasons of misery pile up, talk to the Alouettes. But when the team struggles and is exciting to watch, the fans respond. I have a feeling it’s going to be a roller-coaster year for the general mood of the fans.
That doesn’t mean I agree with it. As far as I’m concerned, there’s still a year to go before we move on to the next level. There are still a number of payroll-heavy contracts that the general manager would like to get off the books.
There will be a general progression of future players, and that’s what’s important. We need to prepare for what’s to come, and progress is critical at this stage, and the playoffs would only be a bonus.
Overtime
– A new episode available.
Live #CFMTL @SoccerenFolie @julsoccer @MaximeTrumanhttps://t.co/hxGJLQ0MNE
– KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) July 23, 2024
– An entire career.
He named two specific episodes that he still remembers today, despite the pain https://t.co/Vwqppnjq3W
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 23, 2024
– Quite a start to the season for him.
Les Amateurs de sports I Listen to Geoffrey Cantin-Arku comment on the @MTLAlouettes situation and his first season with @RainvilleJR.https://t.co/HkWm8niSOz
– 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 23, 2024