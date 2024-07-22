Skip to content
Eric Engels: signs of impatience with rebuilding possible as early as this year

Montreal’s famous sports market, a market that demands results, but understands the rebuilding process.

If some analysts were concerned about fan reaction when the process began, doubts were quickly dispelled as people fully bought into Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s plan.

But now that the team has just drafted a player with a very high ceiling and the youngsters are quietly being added to the team, could some fan impatience be felt as early as this year?

Sportsnet columnist Eric Engels believes it could happen in 2024-2025. Clearly, the organization will say that, healthy, the team could compete for a playoff spot, but if things start to get out of hand early in the year, how will fans react?

I’m with Engels, I think fans’ patience may be tested and some will start to question some of Hughes’ decisions, especially on unacquired free agents who could have helped the team’s cause this year.

Montreal isn’t an easy market when seasons of misery pile up, talk to the Alouettes. But when the team struggles and is exciting to watch, the fans respond. I have a feeling it’s going to be a roller-coaster year for the general mood of the fans.

That doesn’t mean I agree with it. As far as I’m concerned, there’s still a year to go before we move on to the next level. There are still a number of payroll-heavy contracts that the general manager would like to get off the books.

There will be a general progression of future players, and that’s what’s important. We need to prepare for what’s to come, and progress is critical at this stage, and the playoffs would only be a bonus.

