Ivan Demidov: let’s keep an eye on early September if he’s to land in Quebec

As you know, Ivan Demidov has one year left on his contract in Russia. Unless something changes, he’ll have to spend that season there before landing in Quebec.

But the case of Matvei Michkov proves that, yes, there is a chance that a Russian contract could be broken.

If Ivan Demidov were to break through from the SKA club and play in the KHL, you’d think the Habs wouldn’t be pushing so hard to bring him to Montreal right now. After all, the KHL is a good level.

But what if he doesn’t make it in the big Russian league?

In such a case, we know that the Habs would push hard to terminate his contract there and give him an NHL entry-level contract to bring him into the Flanelle environment.

On that subject, in his paper of the day, Arpon Basu (Athlétique) recommends that we keep an eye on what happens after the SKA training camp. From there, if the Russian doesn’t make the club, the Habs could put pressure on SKA management to bring him to America.

The Canadiens hope to go from being a bottom five team to being in the playoff mix.

Obviously, if Demidov doesn’t make the club – which is possible with the club SKA has – following the camp, his Russian club would be well advised to monetize his departure by letting him go to Montreal.

We’ll know more in September, as the KHL season begins several weeks before the National Hockey League. The SKA will play its first game on September 5. So, keep an eye out.

In other words, a week before the Habs’ golf tournament, Demidov will know his fate in Russia for the start of the season. From there, the Canadiens’ management team can get down to business.

Is it possible that Demidov could be at the rookie tournament? At the Habs camp? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s possible.

Note that if Demidov were to play locally this year, it would be surprising if it were in Laval. He’d undoubtedly be a member of the Habs and help them climb the rankings.

Remember that the Habs’ goal this year, as Arpon Basu mentioned at the start of his text, is to fight for a playoff spot in 2025. Adding Demidov would help.

