Mikko Rantanen: a major long-term contract extension is imminent

July 1ᵉʳ is a big event in the National Hockey League, representing the opening of the free agent market.

As of this date, uncontracted players who are unrestricted free agents can sign with any team.But this date also means something else.

Indeed, it’s often forgotten that on July 1ᵉʳ, as the number of years remaining on NHL players’ contracts drops by one season, teams can begin announcing contract extensions with their players who have only one season left on their contracts.

Kent Hughes did just that on July 1ᵉʳ, offering Juraj Slafkovsky an eight-year contract extension worth $7.6 million annually.

Had some construction going in the studio today, so it was a rare work from home day. Took the day to make a couple calls and fire off some texts… Sounds like the Rantanen extension is close, should be done soon. Expecting it to be long-term (7 or 8 years potentially). #GoAvsGo – Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) July 18, 2024

As a result, the 20-year-old Slovak winger is under contract with the Montreal Canadiens for the next nine seasons, given that Slafkovsky had one year remaining on his NHL entry-level contract.In short, other teams can also offer contract extensions to players with one season remaining on their contracts.And according to the latest rumors, Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is on the verge of signing a huge contract extension in Colorado.

Indeed, that’s what Jesse Montano, a journalist who covers the Colorado Avalanche, reported.

According to him, a contract extension is imminent between the two parties, and it would be long-term, lasting seven or eight seasons.

We don’t yet know the annual value of the potential contract, but it would most certainly be in excess of $10 million per year.

Rantanen is currently pocketing $9.25 million for one more season, as he has for the past five seasons.

That’s already a lot of money, but considering Rantanen’s recent production, it’s clear that he’ll earn a salary increase.

He’s just had two consecutive 100+ point seasons, in which he scored 55 goals and 42 goals respectively.

That’s huge, and Rantanen would be well within his rights to ask for around $12 million a year.

At just 27 years of age, Rantanen is one of the best players in the entire NHL, and would certainly deserve that kind of money.

It remains to be seen whether the Avalanche’s Finnish winger will decide to take a little less money to help his team through the salary cap in the coming years.

