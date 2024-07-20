Mikko Rantanen: a major long-term contract extension is imminent

Had some construction going in the studio today, so it was a rare work from home day. Took the day to make a couple calls and fire off some texts…
Sounds like the Rantanen extension is close, should be done soon. Expecting it to be long-term (7 or 8 years potentially). #GoAvsGo
– Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) July 18, 2024
July 1ᵉʳ is a big event in the National Hockey League, representing the opening of the free agent market.
Indeed, it’s often forgotten that on July 1ᵉʳ, as the number of years remaining on NHL players’ contracts drops by one season, teams can begin announcing contract extensions with their players who have only one season left on their contracts.
Kent Hughes did just that on July 1ᵉʳ, offering Juraj Slafkovsky an eight-year contract extension worth $7.6 million annually.
Indeed, that’s what Jesse Montano, a journalist who covers the Colorado Avalanche, reported.
We don’t yet know the annual value of the potential contract, but it would most certainly be in excess of $10 million per year.
That’s already a lot of money, but considering Rantanen’s recent production, it’s clear that he’ll earn a salary increase.
He’s just had two consecutive 100+ point seasons, in which he scored 55 goals and 42 goals respectively.
That’s huge, and Rantanen would be well within his rights to ask for around $12 million a year.
It remains to be seen whether the Avalanche’s Finnish winger will decide to take a little less money to help his team through the salary cap in the coming years.
Overtime
– Wow.
Artemi Panarin is working on some new tricks pic.twitter.com/fi6CN2WIjm
– Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) July 20, 2024
– It’s a match to watch tonight.
MTL-TFC at Stade Saputo, always special, always exhilarating. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QY3LW12aG6
– Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) July 20, 2024
– Let’s be patient with Reinbacher.
How did the four most recent European defensemen selected in the top-six fare defensively in their first 11 AHL games?
Edvinsson – 16 goals against.
Jiricek – 14 goals against.
Nemec 13 goals against.
Reinbacher – six goals against.
It’s not an easy adjustment. One of the…
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 20, 2024
– Kings mascot looks forward to next season.
Bailey can’t wait for the season to get underway
via @LAKings pic.twitter.com/PMlP0Mdx3M
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 20, 2024
– Huge surprise in Hungary.
RUSSELL KNOCKED OUT IN Q1!
It’s a disaster for the Mercedes driver who won pole in Hungary just 2 years ago. Alpine chose not to make a final run and it costs them with both drivers out in Q1.
Eliminated:
Perez (Crash)
Russell
Zhou
Ocon
Gasly#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/QR5AJhWNE8
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 20, 2024