Journalist suggests Jets lie to Rutger McGroarty

For several weeks now, there’s been tension between Rutger McGroarty and the Jets. The young forward, fresh off a monster season in the NCAA, feels ready to play in the NHL… and he wants nothing to do with the AHL.

He already wants a big role on an offensive line in the Bettman circuit, and the Jets can’t seem to promise him that.

That’s one of the reasons why he’s been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, especially since he’s been linked to the Habs. We know the kid has promise, but the Jets might want to save themselves some headaches.

The Habs, being a rebuilding team, are in a better position to offer him such a role… but he’s not alone, of course.

THE HOCKEY NEWS

Opinion: Winnipeg Jets’ Stalemate With McGroarty Easily Rectified – Just Lie to Him By Ken Campbellhttps://t.co/hNVVJ4PI8C – Winnipeg Jets Aggregator (@jetsaggr) July 17, 2024

In a recent piece for The Hockey News , journalist Ken Campbell offered the Jets a solution to the situation: all they have to do is lie to McGroarty.

In fact, Campbell explains that all the Jets have to do is tell McGroarty he’ll have a role and invite him to training camp. That way, if he has the caliber to play in the top-6, he’ll have proven his worth to the coaching staff… and if he doesn’t, he’ll lose his leverage.

If he doesn’t play like a top-6 caliber guy at camp, other teams won’t want to trade for him by promising him a role on their top-6, after all.

The danger in all this is risking a breach of trust between player and club, but you can already sense that there’s a bit of tension between the two camps. It’s in this sense, then, that Campbell’s solution, while unusual, isn’t completely crazy either.

Otherwise, there’s always the possibility of trading him… and the Habs, who have already tried their luck at the draft, remain a club to watch as long as the matter remains unclear.

Overtime

– He had been linked to the Canadiens.

Daniel Sprong to Vancouver 1 x $975K – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 20, 2024

– Still.

“I would assume that if there was a PNHLe for the MHL, Demidov would be 100+” – Mason Black https://t.co/RprjYnrPB6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 20, 2024

– Nice picture.

Just a great photo of Carey Price’s kids looking at their dad’s Habs memorabilia exhibit at the BC Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/6UvKX3teR0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 20, 2024

– Really?

They’d be at risk of being barred for good if they talked too much. https://t.co/VTyI7IN28i – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 20, 2024

– The kid must have had some fun.