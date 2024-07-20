Skip to content
Journalist suggests Jets lie to Rutger McGroarty

Credit: Getty Images

For several weeks now, there’s been tension between Rutger McGroarty and the Jets. The young forward, fresh off a monster season in the NCAA, feels ready to play in the NHL… and he wants nothing to do with the AHL.

He already wants a big role on an offensive line in the Bettman circuit, and the Jets can’t seem to promise him that.

That’s one of the reasons why he’s been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, especially since he’s been linked to the Habs. We know the kid has promise, but the Jets might want to save themselves some headaches.

The Habs, being a rebuilding team, are in a better position to offer him such a role… but he’s not alone, of course.

In a recent piece for The Hockey News, journalist Ken Campbell offered the Jets a solution to the situation: all they have to do is lie to McGroarty.

In fact, Campbell explains that all the Jets have to do is tell McGroarty he’ll have a role and invite him to training camp. That way, if he has the caliber to play in the top-6, he’ll have proven his worth to the coaching staff… and if he doesn’t, he’ll lose his leverage.

If he doesn’t play like a top-6 caliber guy at camp, other teams won’t want to trade for him by promising him a role on their top-6, after all.

The danger in all this is risking a breach of trust between player and club, but you can already sense that there’s a bit of tension between the two camps. It’s in this sense, then, that Campbell’s solution, while unusual, isn’t completely crazy either.

Otherwise, there’s always the possibility of trading him… and the Habs, who have already tried their luck at the draft, remain a club to watch as long as the matter remains unclear.

