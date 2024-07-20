“Ivan Demidov could help the Habs make the playoffs this season”

It’s now been three weeks since Ivan Demidov became a member of the Canadiens. The extremely talented young forward immediately became the organization’s top prospect.

And let’s just say, looking away from Montreal, Habs fans are very (too?) fond of the youngster’s potential.

Safe to say Habs fans have high expectations for Ivan Demidov? pic.twitter.com/BZAyHmJfEE – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 19, 2024

That said, what’s clear is that it’s been a long time since the club drafted a forward as talented as Demidov. Juraj Slafkovský and Cole Caufield were too, but we feel Demidov has the potential to be even better.

Ivan Demidov could give the Habs a playoff berth this season. – Stu Cowan

And Stu Cowan recognizes this too. The journalist is well aware that in a context where the Habs are looking for offensive punch in the top-6, a guy like Demidov can be a game-changer.But in the latest episode of the Sick Podcast (around the 33rd minute), he went a step further:

Obviously, even if Demidov is in town, it won’t be easy to reach the playoffs, especially since the Habs are still a young team. On the other hand, if the young Russian arrives and is already playing like a top-6 forward, it would be a big help to the Tricolore.

Again, these are high expectations for an 18-year-old. Slafkovský didn’t start to blossom until the middle of his second NHL season, and Caufield was a little older when he turned pro.

That said, in a context where the Habs may have to pay to bring Demidov to America this year, it’s something to consider. If the club feels that Demidov is the element that can take the team to the playoffs this year, paying SKA to have him in town could pay off if the Bell Centre is packed this spring.

Hosting playoff games pays off for a team, and it pays off even more for the Habs.

And in fact, even if Demidov doesn’t take the club to the playoffs, his arrival would create a buzz in Montreal, where the kid is already adored. Without even having to take the club to the playoffs, if he makes the Habs competitive in March and April, his arrival could also be profitable.

And if SKA, which will lose him for nothing in a year’s time, would rather make a killing by letting him go this season, it suddenly becomes a win-win situation.

