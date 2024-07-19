Sharks could leave San Jose

The Sharks are rebuilding.

The team’s GM, Mike Grier, has made some great transactions in recent weeks… And there’s a bright future for the club on the ice, which has been lucky enough to select Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini in the last two NHL drafts.

On the other hand, Celebrini, Smith and the Sharks may not be able to play in front of their fans in San Jose for much longer.The reason is not too difficult to understand: the Sharks organization could leave San Jose to set up shop elsewhere.

The agreement between the city of San Jose and the Sharks organization to play at the SAP Center would be “unfavorable” for the club starting in 2025, according to team president Jonathan Becher, so it could be “forced” to leave.

But here’s the twist: there’s a contract out there somewhere that prevents the Sharks from leaving California.

The result?

The Sharks could move to San Francisco or… Oakland.

The end of the “Shark Tank”?https://t.co/IFuLQlyT26 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 19, 2024

In San Francisco, maybe there’s a market for a hockey team.

We’re talking about a place where the sport is very popular… And we’re talking about a place where sports clubs have won in recent years.

I’m thinking here of the Golden State Warriors (four championships since 2015), the San Francisco Giants (three championships since 2010) and the San Francisco 49ers (three Super Bowl appearances since 2010).

In Oakland, on the other hand… We can’t say things are going super well on the sports front.

The Raiders (NFL) left recently and the A’s (MLB) are on their way out because there’s not enough fan interest.

Sports aren’t a priority there, and it shows when you see the number of people (on average) attending A’s games this season in MLB :

The A’s are in last place in the MLB, and now there’s interest in a hockey club, a sport less popular than baseball in the U.S.?

I’m not so sure…

It should be noted, however, that the Sharks and the city of San Jose could possibly come to an agreement soon.It remains to be seen, in other words.

