Carey Price: in his mid-twenties, he felt like he’d been in a car accident

Credit: Getty Images
Carey Price is another player who gave his all for the Tricolor jersey. He wore it from the beginning to the end of his career, and despite personal and team setbacks, he found a way to enjoy a very successful career.

However, he paid and continues to pay dearly for his choice to play professional hockey.

Arpon Basu caught up with him to talk about life after hockey. He had previously met Shea Weber, who told him about his ordeal in the last year and a half of his career.

While the former Habs captain took endless medications, Price was limited to advils for the vast majority of his career.

The former goalie mentioned that he knew friends and family who worked in this “world” and wanted to avoid it at all costs.

Price also opened up about the notorious price he still has to pay today.

“I had a good feeling when I was playing about the price I was going to have to pay. I’d get up after a game in my mid-twenties and already feel like I’d been involved in a car accident. (…) You tell yourself you’ve only got one life to live and you want to win at all costs”. – Carey Price

Price may never play in the NHL again. He hopes to continue playing with his children in winter.

He misses the sport and wouldn’t say no to an opportunity to score a few goals. His knee wouldn’t allow him to play goalie, but he jokes about targeting a few goalies in the head.

Price has no regrets, and would restart his adventure tomorrow morning if he could.

