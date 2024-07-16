Carey Price: in his mid-twenties, he felt like he’d been in a car accident

Carey Price: in his mid-twenties, he felt like he’d been in a car accidentAuteur: cbrown
As Shea Weber spoke following his Hall of Fame induction about the pain, both physical and mental, after his playing days, one image entered my mind, and how both men in that image shared this reality.
This is a story about Weber, Carey Price, and pain: https://t.co/1X4qpS7ftR pic.twitter.com/0dxEjK0IVN
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 16, 2024
The former goalie mentioned that he knew friends and family who worked in this “world” and wanted to avoid it at all costs.
“I had a good feeling when I was playing about the price I was going to have to pay. I’d get up after a game in my mid-twenties and already feel like I’d been involved in a car accident. (…) You tell yourself you’ve only got one life to live and you want to win at all costs”. – Carey Price
He misses the sport and wouldn’t say no to an opportunity to score a few goals. His knee wouldn’t allow him to play goalie, but he jokes about targeting a few goalies in the head.
