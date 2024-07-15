Quinton Byfield: a 5-year contract worth $6.25 M per year

Two weeks ago, Montreal Canadiens fans were delighted to learn that the Habs had extended Juraj Slafkovsky’s contract for eight years, at $7.6 million per season.

For the length of the contract, $7.6 million for a 6-foot-3, 230-pound kid who just scored 50 points in his 19-20 year is pretty good.Today, the Los Angeles Kings also extended the contract of a promising young big man: Quinton Byfield.

The Kings have contracted the 2ᵉ overall pick of the 2020 auction for five years, at an annual salary of $6.25 million.

Byfield signs for $6.25 million a year, a contract that will make him a UFA at age 26 (just before his 27th birthday). Further underscores the value the Canadiens got later in the deal in getting eight years on the Slaf extension. https://t.co/r59XGxxqTO – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 15, 2024

As Arpon Basu mentions in the tweet above, it further underscores the value the Canadiens got in Slafkovsky’s eight-year contract.

While at first glance Byfield’s annual salary is lower than Slaf’s, the length of the contract plays an important role in terms of value.

Los Angeles has secured an excellent young center for five years.

When his contract expires in 2029, he’ll want to command a much higher salary, especially if he has a nice progression during that contract, as he’ll be 26.

Slaf ‘s contract, on the other hand, doesn’t start until the 2025-26 season and ends in July 2033. He will therefore be three years older than Byfield at the end of his contract.

Quinton Byfield is signed with the Kings until he’s 26 years old (2029). Juraj Slafkovsky is signed with the Habs until he’s 29 years old (2033). https://t.co/j8EuoP4CjN – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2024

In the long term, the Habs earn more with an eight-year contract, of course.But in the short and medium term, the Kings have a solid top-6 center who will continue to progress.Last year, Byfield blossomed into a 55-point scorer with a +19 rating.

But it’s his defensive game that really stands out.

He ranked 13ᵉ in the NHL for net successful interceptions.

He’s also in the 96ᵉ percentile in defensive value according to The Athletic.

Quinton Byfield as a 21 year old this season: – 20g | 35a | 55pts in 80 games

– +19

– +31 net takeaways (13th in NHL)

– 96th percentile in defensive value via The Athletic

– $7.4m market value via The Athletic

– got a $6.25m AAV extension for 5 years Best value contract in NHL? pic.twitter.com/VvxB9877Oy – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 15, 2024

Definitely a great deal for the Kings.

As for the Habs, it’s still early to determine whether Slaf ‘s contract will be a bargain, but it looks like a good bet for the Tricolore.

