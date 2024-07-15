Skip to content
Quinton Byfield: a 5-year contract worth $6.25 M per year

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Two weeks ago, Montreal Canadiens fans were delighted to learn that the Habs had extended Juraj Slafkovsky’s contract for eight years, at $7.6 million per season.

For the length of the contract, $7.6 million for a 6-foot-3, 230-pound kid who just scored 50 points in his 19-20 year is pretty good.

Today, the Los Angeles Kings also extended the contract of a promising young big man: Quinton Byfield.

The Kings have contracted the 2ᵉ overall pick of the 2020 auction for five years, at an annual salary of $6.25 million.

As Arpon Basu mentions in the tweet above, it further underscores the value the Canadiens got in Slafkovsky’s eight-year contract.

While at first glance Byfield’s annual salary is lower than Slaf’s, the length of the contract plays an important role in terms of value.

Los Angeles has secured an excellent young center for five years.

When his contract expires in 2029, he’ll want to command a much higher salary, especially if he has a nice progression during that contract, as he’ll be 26.

Slaf ‘s contract, on the other hand, doesn’t start until the 2025-26 season and ends in July 2033. He will therefore be three years older than Byfield at the end of his contract.

In the long term, the Habs earn more with an eight-year contract, of course.

But in the short and medium term, the Kings have a solid top-6 center who will continue to progress.

Last year, Byfield blossomed into a 55-point scorer with a +19 rating.

But it’s his defensive game that really stands out.

He ranked 13ᵉ in the NHL for net successful interceptions.

He’s also in the 96ᵉ percentile in defensive value according to The Athletic.

Definitely a great deal for the Kings.

As for the Habs, it’s still early to determine whether Slaf ‘s contract will be a bargain, but it looks like a good bet for the Tricolore.

