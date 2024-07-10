Peter Budaj is back in the NHL

If there was one name I’d forgotten, it was Peter Budaj.

The man who played for the Montreal Canadiens for three seasons is now back in the NHL picture.

Of course, he won’t be a big-league goalie, but it’s just the same.

NEWS: We have promoted longtime goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj to our Director of Goaltending! We’re also proud to announce the hirings of assistant coach Tim Army and NHL goaltending coach Peter Budaj. Read more on our 2024-25 coaching staff https://t.co/FfFk81GAd3 – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 10, 2024

The 41-year-old Slovak has found a job in the Bettman circuit, and will be the new goaltending coach for the Anaheim Ducks.In his career, he has posted some fine NHL statistics, with a record of 158-133-40, while maintaining a goals-against-average of 2.70 and an efficiency rate of 0.904.Budaj has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Interestingly, in February 2017, he was traded from the Kings along with Erik Cernak and a 7ᵉ round pick to the Lightning for giant Ben Bishop. The latter was traded two months later for a 4ᵉ round pick.

Budaj announced his retirement from professional hockey in 2019.He was goaltending coach with the Avalanche affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, a position he held until the most recent season.

Anaheim’s last goaltending coach, Sudarshan Maharaj, has been promoted to director of goaltending, while Tim Army has been named assistant coach.

There’s movement on the Ducks’ staff.

