Peter Budaj is back in the NHL

Peter Budaj is back in the NHLAuteur: jdavis
If there was one name I’d forgotten, it was Peter Budaj.
Of course, he won’t be a big-league goalie, but it’s just the same.
NEWS: We have promoted longtime goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj to our Director of Goaltending!
We’re also proud to announce the hirings of assistant coach Tim Army and NHL goaltending coach Peter Budaj.
Read more on our 2024-25 coaching staffhttps://t.co/FfFk81GAd3
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 10, 2024
Interestingly, in February 2017, he was traded from the Kings along with Erik Cernak and a 7ᵉ round pick to the Lightning for giant Ben Bishop. The latter was traded two months later for a 4ᵉ round pick.
Anaheim’s last goaltending coach, Sudarshan Maharaj, has been promoted to director of goaltending, while Tim Army has been named assistant coach.
There’s movement on the Ducks’ staff.
