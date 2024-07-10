Skip to content
Peter Budaj is back in the NHL
If there was one name I’d forgotten, it was Peter Budaj.

The man who played for the Montreal Canadiens for three seasons is now back in the NHL picture.

Of course, he won’t be a big-league goalie, but it’s just the same.

The 41-year-old Slovak has found a job in the Bettman circuit, and will be the new goaltending coach for the Anaheim Ducks.

In his career, he has posted some fine NHL statistics, with a record of 158-133-40, while maintaining a goals-against-average of 2.70 and an efficiency rate of 0.904.

Budaj has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Interestingly, in February 2017, he was traded from the Kings along with Erik Cernak and a 7ᵉ round pick to the Lightning for giant Ben Bishop. The latter was traded two months later for a 4ᵉ round pick.

Budaj announced his retirement from professional hockey in 2019.

By the middle of the 2021-22 season, he had found himself a job in the Avalanche organization, the team that drafted him in 2001.

He was goaltending coach with the Avalanche affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, a position he held until the most recent season.

Anaheim’s last goaltending coach, Sudarshan Maharaj, has been promoted to director of goaltending, while Tim Army has been named assistant coach.

There’s movement on the Ducks’ staff.

Will there be movement with Trevor Zegras too?

