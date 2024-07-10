Blue Jackets coach: Todd McLellan out of the running… For now

The Blue Jackets are still looking for a new coach.Don Waddell, a few weeks after taking over as GM (and president), fired Pascal Vincent.In the end, the Quebecer led the Jackets for just one season.The search for the next coach in Columbus has been the talk of Montreal in recent weeks, as there have been rumours about Bob Hartley.

Since then, Todd McLellan’s name has been the most popular one in Ohio… But obviously, that’s a project to forget.

I say this because, according to Aaron Portzline, who covers the team’s activities, McLellan is no longer in the running for the job… For now.

Told Todd McLellan is out of the running to be the next #CBJ coach. Between #CBJ, McLellan, and his former club, #GoKingsGo, an agreement on a multi-year contract could not be reached. Possible #CBJ circle back with an adjusted offer. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 10, 2024

The coach was in contract talks with the Blue Jackets, but they failed to reach an agreement with the Kings :

Still according to Portzline, the Jackets could come back with an offer “adjusted” to the Kings’ needs.

It should be noted that McLellan was one of the NHL’s highest-paid coaches when he was part of the Kings organization, which makes buying out his contract even more complicated in Los Angeles.

I can’t wait to see what happens next, because McLellan may be the perfect coach for a club like the Blue Jackets.

He may never have won a Stanley Cup, but he’s a “tough” coach who’s also fair with his players.

He’s been to the playoffs nine times since the start of his career, and that’s what the Blue Jackets are trying to achieve.

After all, the Blue Jackets’ roster is young on paper, and Don Waddell needs to find a coach who can connect with the group.

That said, McLellan is a quality coach because he’s been around the likes of Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl…

To put it another way, he’s had the chance to coach some excellent players over the course of his career, and the Blue Jackets need an experienced coach like him.

