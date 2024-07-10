“I have the impression that the Ducks want to keep Trevor Zegras”.

Even though Trevor Zegras’ name has been in the rumor mill for months, he’s still part of the Ducks organization.

The Anaheim outfit has never been able to find a dance partner for a trade, and there’s one question that comes up a lot when we talk about the forward lately.

What is the Ducks’ real plan for the American?

The Ducks have the luxury of being able to count ontalentedforwards.

Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Troy Terry, Zegras… And they selected Beckett Sennecke with the 3rd overall pick in the last draft.

There’s plenty of new talent on the attack.

This might lead some to believe that the Ducks could use Zegras in a trade to add depth to the roster, but Alain Chainey isn’t one of them.

Chainey was on the SickPodcast… And he’s under the impression that Anaheim would rather keep the forward:

Is Trevor Zegras really worth trading for? Alain Chainey joins to discuss whether or not the Habs should pursue the young talented forward

Watch: https://t.co/0FTYgmvCZg

Listen: https://t.co/EDnr9hcNw5#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/jJJo44mrNj – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 10, 2024

Alain Chainey’s reasoning makes sense when you hear him talk about the talented attack in Anaheim.

After all, es Ducks are young, and Zegras can be part of the long-term solution.

Because at the end of the day, even if he’s criticized for his spectacular style, Trevor Zegras has already proven himself in the National League.

Let’s not forget that he already has two 60+ point seasons under his belt at the age of 23… And that he was able to produce so much when the Ducks’ roster wasn’t the most talented.

It’s by being well surrounded that he could explode, and that’s exactly what the Ducks can offer him over the next few years.

That said, there will be plenty of offensive weapons in Anaheim and Zegras, who is brimming with talent, has the potential to blossom even more with players like Carlsson, McTavish and company.

We’ll have to keep an eye on what happens next in his case, but it’s only when we take a step back that we realize that the idea of the Ducks trading him may seem bizarre to some.

Overtime

Especially given the current situation in Anaheim.

