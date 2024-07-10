Four players targeted in Sean Monahan-style deal

When the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan in the summer of 2022, we all wondered what Kent Hughes was thinking.After all, Monahan had suffered several injuries before coming to Montreal, and he was no longer making any headway on the ice in Calgary.

In the end, the deal turned out to be a resounding success, because “Monny” provided good service to the organization and because Kent Hughes was able to get his hands on two first-round picks in the process. One of the first picks was acquired in the deal that brought Monahan to town, and the other was acquired in the deal that sent Monahan to Winnipeg.

In fact, we could expect to see Kent Hughes make another “Sean Monahan” trade this summer.

According to CapFriendly PuckPedia, the Habs have a bit of payroll (just over $10 million), and Hughes could take advantage of this to move in and get his hands on an “expensive” player who doesn’t necessarily fit in with his respective club anymore.

In this regard, The Hockey News has identified four players who could be the subject of a similar transaction.

We’re talking about :

Brayden McNabb (one season remaining on his $2.85 million contract)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (two seasons remaining on his $5 million contract)

Ross Colton (three years remaining on his $4 million contract)

Evan Rodrigues (three seasons remaining on his $3 million/year contract)

Some NHL teams could want or need to free salary cap space after the beginning of free agency. @JLStoller lists four players who could be trade options for that reason: https://t.co/tdVZGTKBBs – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 9, 2024

Ultimately, these are not players who would completely change the game in Montreal.

McNabb is a left-handed defenseman, and the Habs are full of good left-handed defensemen…

Pageau has really, really slowed down in recent years due to injuries…

Rodrigues is a surprise package, because he’s inconsistent and because he doesn’t always seem to feel like playing…

But among the names mentioned by The Hockey News, Ross Colton’s could really be interesting for a club like the Habs.

Colton is a 27-year-old center, coming off a 40-point (17-goal) season with the Avalanche, he’s capable of playing shorthanded, he’s not afraid to hit and upset opponents… And he knows what it takes to win, because he lifted the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in his first NHL season (2020-2021).

That said, if Kent Hughes can take advantage of the Avalanche’s poor salary situation, the idea isn’t illogical in my eyes.

After all, Chris MacFarland (GM) has to find solutions because he’s already over the cap and still has players to sign for next season.

Overtime

Releasing $4 million to Colorado would be ideal, in other words. And the Habs have room (both on the payroll and in the lineup) to acquire a player like Ross Colton.

