Valeri Nichushkin sends an arrow to the Avalanche about their 22-23 playoff history

Valeri Nichushkin sends an arrow to the Avalanche about their 22-23 playoff historyAuteur: cbrown
A (very) intoxicated woman was found in the Russian forward’s room and he was forced to leave the team in the middle of the playoffs…
The Avalanche prevented him from doing so… And he’s still carrying it around, obviously.
Avalanche officials didn’t want Nichushkin to appear in front of the media because, at the time, he was the target of some pretty intense rumors.
He had to call on the NHL’s assistance program during the last playoffs for the first time in a short space of time, so much so that his teammates spoke out publicly because he (again) had to leave the team during the last playoffs.
Here’s hoping things work out for him, because what happens next looks a little intriguing.
The Avalanche aren’t interested in trading him, and he’ll have some explaining to do if he wants to come back loved in the dressing room.
Overtime
– Happy reading.
From @travisyost – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of the NHL off-season: https://t.co/Nr9wiym2Da
– TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 8, 2024