A GM in Russia criticizes Dmitri Kostenko (a Habs prospect)

Dmitri Kostenko was drafted in the third round by the Canadiens in 2021.

We’re talking about an offensive defenseman who’s capable of collecting points at an interesting pace.

But we’re also talking about a defenseman who often uses his head, according to Yugra general manager Sergei Gusev.

In fact, Kostenko was loaned out to Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra last season, a club that plays in the VHL.

Gusev, who is the club’s GM, was quick to criticize the young defender, as reported in a Journal de Montréal article:

He’ll never make it to the NHL […] He doesn’t want to learn, he just wants to do his own thing. – Sergei Gusev

The GM goes on to say that he would have liked to bench the defenseman at several points, but couldn’t do it.

Gusev even goes so far as to say that Kostenko isn’t happy and that he “acts like a baboon” when he’s not placed on the power play:

A GM in Russia blasts a Canadiens prospect https://t.co/bVWtUXURE5 – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) July 8, 2024

Obviously, that’s not what you want to hear about a 21-year-old prospect looking to climb the ladder.

It’s hard to imagine that Habs management is very happy to hear all this… And what’s happening is that the word is going to start getting out in Russia too.

Because it’s rare to see a GM make such a statement about a young defenseman who still has a lot to learn before moving on to the next level.

Let’s just say Sergei Gusev’s comments aren’t exactly glowing…

And it puts a big blot on Dmitri Kostenko’s record.

It’s a good kick in the butt, at least.

Speaking of Canadiens prospects, it will be interesting to see Oliver Kapanen at the Habs’ next training camp.

The Finn signed his entry-level contract with the Habs in July after a fine season in Sweden, and is seen as an intriguing player in Montreal for the next few years.His coach, however, seems to have a clear idea of the situation, because in his eyes, Kapanen could cause a certain surprise at camp:If Kapanen is unable to secure a position in Montreal this fall, he will return to Sweden to continue his development.This is perhaps the best thing that could happen to him, as he would have the opportunity to play a big role and get plenty of ice time to progress.

That wouldn’t be the case playing in the NHL, after all.

Overtime

– He looks ready.

On Club du Matin, Martin Theriault of @PodcastLaReleve was pleasantly surprised by Florian Xhekaj’s offensive play at the Canadiens development camp. His full review: https://t.co/y481hYVARR pic.twitter.com/VB47jlmIDX – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 8, 2024

– Ah yes?

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Sidney Crosby nearing new contract with Pittsburgh Penguins: Sourceshttps://t.co/AC8ZXwmFpm – Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) July 8, 2024

– Absolutely.

Hendrix Lapierre | “I did what I had to do this year” https://t.co/mguuOsJcuC – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 8, 2024

– Ayoye!

Thieves make off with $2M in cards, as dealer at Dallas Card Show packs up. The shocking details and the video of the crime.https://t.co/DEHiNrL7tL – cllct (@cllctMedia) July 8, 2024

– The question arises.