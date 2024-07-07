Projected Habs line-up for 24-25: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard excluded by TVA Sports

Projected Habs line-up for 24-25: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard excluded by TVA SportsAuteur: cbrown
Unfortunately, it’s still a long time (too long) before we get to see Montreal Canadiens hockey again.
Of course, there are some decisions that won’t require a second thought, such as the state of the Habs’ first line.
Barring a huge surprise or reversal of fortune, the Habs’ first forward line will consist of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky.
And this line-up is a given in almost 100% of the Tricolore’s line-up predictions for next season.
However, there’s one thing that stands out in this TVA Sports projection, and that’s the absence of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard in the 12-man forward line-up.
Obviously, Harvey-Pinard wasn’t a certainty for next season, especially considering the arrival of Alex Barré-Boulet.
However, it’s not the newcomer who is being inserted into the TVA Sports line-up.
Instead, it’s young Emil Heineman who finds himself on the left wing of the 4ᵉ line, along with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.
At first glance, it’s a prediction that surprised me, but on reflection, it’s rather logical.
Heineman, 22 (he’ll be 23 on November 16), is a young player who is very close to the NHL, as evidenced by his few call-ups to the Canadiens last season.
RHP has had success, especially when he’s played in the Habs’ top-9, even on the first line.
In short, Heineman could very well carve out a position in the sun at the Quebecer’s expense.
Barron and Harris will have to go through the waivers next season, and so, if they aren’t traded, it would be surprising to see them cut from the lineup at the expense of, say, Logan Mailloux.
Here’s the TVA Sports article with the full projected line-up.
